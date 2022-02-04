Masks & lockdowns proven failure

Legacy media ignore it, but a transformational study by Johns Hopkins University economics professor Steve Hanke, Lund University economics professor Lars Jonung, and special advisor at Copenhagen’s Center for Political Studies Jonas Herby – analyzed the effects of lockdown measures such as school shutdowns, business closures, and mask mandates on COVID-19 deaths. In short, such measures totally failed.

“We find little to no evidence that mandated lockdowns in Europe and the United States had a noticeable effect on COVID-19 mortality rates,” the researchers wrote.

Limiting gatherings may have actually increased COVID-19 deaths.

“[Shelter-in-place] may isolate an infected person at home with his/her family where he/she risks infecting family members with a higher viral load, causing more severe illness,” the researchers wrote.

“But often, lockdowns have limited peoples’ access to safe (outdoor) places such as beaches, parks, and zoos, or included outdoor mask mandates or strict outdoor gathering restrictions, pushing people to meet at less safe (indoor) places.”

Elected leaders running in fear deliberately propagated by public health officials destroyed their component and collective economies, harmed a generation of children, eliminated millions of small businesses and ripped apart the critical fabric of civilization.

Why and what is next? In the next few days, Tulsa Today will answer those questions with the help of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s new book “The Real Anthony Fauci.”