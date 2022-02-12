Bill Maher revisited over Freedom Convoy

HBO host, Bill Mayer

Analysis: This writer has been harshly critical of HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher. However, his take on the Canadian Freedom Convoy suggests he is deserving of praise. Maher is a truthful as he sees it antiauthoritarian and in that we celebrate his forthright courage.

Maher began his Friday night panel discussion with, “What’s happening this week, it looks like, is people are understanding this is about something more than just the vaccine mandate.”

“Woke, Inc.” author Vivek Ramaswamy agreed, telling Maher it’s about the “uprising of everyday citizens” against “the rise of this managerial class in democracies around the world.”

“These are the unelected class leaders that ultimately, I think, are using the bureaucratic power to supplant the will of everyday – not only Americans but Canadians and Western Europeans too – and that’s why we’re seeing a fusion of both the left and the right here saying that, ‘Actually we want our voices heard. We want to be able to speak without fear of putting food on the dinner table,’” Ramaswamy said.

In the past Tulsa Today has characterized it as, “Elitists vs. the Rest-of-Us.” More Maher show analysis from Fox News here.

As Dr. Robert Malone on Fox Nation’s Tucker Carlson Today said, the divide is between “Collectivism and Freedom” going further to note that even if a person believes just a small degree of collectivism is good, after the last two years, everyone must wonder if these are the leaders you trust with any surrendered individual Liberties in any part of the world.

Bill Maher may never read this column and this writer doesn’t watch his show, but for our readers, please know our respect for him rises as he utilizes his significant platform to support universal, in our opinion God given (or nature provided), individual Liberty.