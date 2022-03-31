Army Command violations on vaccine

The order to all Army commanders regarding COVID vaccines is clear, but all commanders are in violation of Army regulations issued in the September 14, 2021, Fragmentary Order (FRAGO) number 5 to the Headquarters Department of the Army COVID Operation Order that states: “Commanders will ensure sufficient doses of Department of Defense approved vaccines are on hand and available for their unit.”

That requirement has not changed. Commanders are still ordered to check and ensure that “approved” vaccines are on hand

To date, however, there are no FDA-approved fully licensed vaccines available to the military on any military installation in the US or overseas.

Furthermore, the Secretary of Defense himself told every service member in his Aug 24, 2021, memo that the only vaccines for use will “receive full licensure from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in accordance with FDA-approved labeling and guidance.”

Yet even now in 2022, service members are still being punished for refusing vaccines that are not FDA-approved, but only available under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Army Command Policy is outlined in Army Regulation 600-20. This regulation is backed by U.S. law and details the many aspects on how commanders in the Army must run their command. Chapter 1 reads: “Requirement of exemplary conduct (Section 7233, Title 10, U.S. Code). All commanding officers and others in authority in the Army are required…to take all necessary and proper measures, under the laws, regulations, and customs of the Army to promote and safeguard the moral the physical well-being, and the general welfare of the officers and enlisted persons under their command or charge.”

In a recent interview with an Army officer, who must remain anonymous due to threats of persecution, arrest, and court-martial, I was shocked to learn of the massive violations of military regulations regarding the Department of Defense mandate for all service members to receive the COVID shots, a clear departure from safeguarding the general welfare of those under their command.

A “military crime” is a violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ). Different types of violations are separated into “articles.”Article 92, “Failure to obey order or regulation,” occurs when a servicemember fails to follow an order or breaks one of the many rules and requirements set forth in the service’s regulations.

There is currently a flagrant double standard taking place in the military across all branches. Service members are accused of Article 92 violations if they refuse the experimental COVID shot. Yet military commanders at every level are guilty of Article 92 violations by ordering those under their command to take an experimental EUA product, which is the only type of “COVID vaccine” currently available on any military installation.

In the Army, the violations are even more egregious than in other service branches because of the FRAGO number 5 order to commanders to ensure that the vaccines for their troops were FDA-approved.

Army commanders do not have to do hours of deep research on label laws, FDA regulations, and biosimilarity regulations to conclude that the vaccine mandate is in fact an unlawful order. All they need to do is to read the actual wording of the easily available DoD order and check their supplies.

A simple walk to the medical centers where commanders are ordering their soldiers to receive their injection is all that has been needed to answer the question whether Comirnaty™, the only FDA-approved COVID vaccine, is available. Comirnaty is not available in the United States, especially not to the military. Army medical facilities cannot even order the “approved” product since it is not even a selection in the Army medical ordering system.

By willfully, or through negligence, violating the order they were given, commanders have committed “an offense subject to trial by court-martial.” They unquestioningly committed an Article 92 offense, and they should be removed from command, investigated, and punished for the illegal acts that are affecting our service members.

Commanders have a duty to ensure that what they are forcing their members to do is in line with the order they were given. The same leaders who are supposed to lead America’s sons and daughters into combat and bring them home could not apply 30 minutes of their time to ensure the accuracy and validity of the life-changing orders they were issuing to those under their command.

Command of America’s sons and daughters is a sacred and important privilege. What will happen to America’s volunteer military, and our national security, if America’s sons and daughters who wish to serve our country cannot trust military leaders to act wisely and honorably to carry out necessary duties to protect those under their command? The American public needs to get involved and help defend our military against the abuses by their own DoD and command leaders.

Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet

About the author: Dr. Vliet is the President and CEO of Truth for Health Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, and the creator of the Foundation’s innovative six initiatives that advocate for early outpatient COVID treatment, assist families of hospitalized patients denied effective treatment, defend medical freedom, and provide international educational and training programs focused on effective strategies for COVID and on the interconnections of health, faith and lifestyle approaches for restoring resilience and quality of life.

