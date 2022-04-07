Tulsa Drillers Home Opener

Drillers Baseball is returning to ONEOK Field on Tuesday, April 12 when Tulsa hosts Amarillo in its 2022 home opener. First pitch for the opener is set for 7:05 p.m.

The two teams will play a six-game series over five consecutive days. Single games will be played Tuesday through Friday with 7:05 p.m. starting times for each game. The series will conclude with a doubleheader on Saturday, April 16 with game one beginning at 4:30 p.m. and game two no earlier than 7:05 p.m.



The opening homestand will include promotions for each game, highlighted by the opener on Tuesday and a first-time giveaway item at Saturday’s game.



Fans attending the home opener will receive Drillers rally towels when they enter the stadium and schedule magnets when they exit. The popular Paws and $3 White Claws will return for Wednesday’s game with fans able to bring their dogs to the game.

Thursday will feature the Thirsty Thursday promotion, and Friday will be the season’s first Friday Night Fireworks game. For the finale on Saturday, April 16, the first 1,500 fans will receive Drillers short-sleeved, ¼-zip pullovers, marking the first time that this premium item has been given away.

On the field, Bobby Miller is expected to be the starting pitcher for the home opener. Miller is ranked as the top pitching prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system and pitched at Dodger Stadium in his last outing on April 5.

In the final spring exhibition game of the year for the Dodgers, Miller allowed just one hit to the Los Angeles Angels in three shutout innings and struck out Shohei Ohtani on a 100 m.p.h. fast ball to open the game.

Tuesday’s game will mark the beginning of the 12th season at ONEOK Field. The Drillers have a losing record in openers at the stadium, going 5-6 in the previous eleven and dropping four of the past five.



HOME OPENERS AT ONEOK FIELD

May 4, 2021: L vs. Amarillo 3-4

April 4, 2019 L vs. Arkansas 4-6 (10 Innings)

April 12, 2018: W vs. Frisco, 4-3

April 13, 2017: L vs. Midland, 5-7

April 14, 2016: L vs. Corpus Christi, 5-10

April 10, 2015: W vs. San Antonio, 10-4

April 3, 2014: W vs. Corpus Christi, 5-4

April 11, 2013: W vs. San Antonio, 6-2

April 12, 2012: L vs. San Antonio, 1-2

April 7, 2011: W vs. Corpus Christi, 3-2

April 8, 2010: L vs. Corpus Christi, 0-7



Individual tickets for Opening Night and the other four dates in the homestand are available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).