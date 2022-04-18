Airline mask mandate crashes

The Financial Times has an excellent summary of today’s end of the “Biden administration’s mask requirement for passengers on public transport, which officials extended just days ago… The decision on Monday from [Judge] Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, appointed by former president Donald Trump, threw the administration’s masking policy into confusion, and airline workers warned of the possibility of clashes between passengers and staff following the judgment.”

Covid Investigative Author Alex Berenson writes on topic, “The requirement to wear masks on planes has always been the most embarrassing and ridiculous mandate of all, given the excellent filtration on aircraft and the fact that only a handful of Covid cases have EVER been traced to flights. Now it’s gone.

“Nice to see federal judges do their job. Mandates are dropping faster than Uncle Joe’s approval rating (no coincidence), Berenson writes.

What stands out in the Financial Times piece is the rarely mentioned question of rule making process and authority for the disruption of Constitutional Liberty.

“It is the latest in a series of decisions by conservative judges against the administration’s Covid mitigation policies. Mizelle said in her ruling that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had exceeded its legal authority with the mandate, improperly skipped the public notice and comment period and failed to offer a sufficient explanation for doing so,” wrote FT. Click here for more of that story from the Financial Times.