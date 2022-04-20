Steinway & Sons announce Tulsa Showroom

ASTORIA, NY – Steinway & Sons, makers of the finest pianos in the world, announced today the opening of Steinway Piano Gallery Tulsa, a new showroom serving Tulsa, Oklahoma, and surrounding areas.

The new store joins a network of Steinway-authorized galleries in the region that are owned and operated by the Saliba family, who have been an integral part of Steinway history since 1979. The Tulsa location is an extension of the Salibas’ four established Texas locations, including stores in Houston, Plano, and Ft. Worth as well as the iconic Steinway Hall Dallas.

“We were seeing an increasing number of customers driving down from the Tulsa area to visit our Texas showrooms,” said Casey Saliba, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Steinway Piano Gallery Tulsa. “So when the opportunity came for us to represent Steinway in this market, we were happy to accept it.”

As a factory-authorized dealer, Steinway Piano Gallery Tulsa now handles sales and service for the entire line of Steinway pianos—from majestic concert grands to traditional uprights—as well as Steinway Spirio, the world’s finest high resolution player piano. The showroom also offers Steinway-designed Boston and Essex pianos, ensuring buyers will find the right instrument for every budget. Steinway Piano Gallery Tulsa features 1,800 square feet of elegant showroom space as well as an intimate performance area for special events.

“We’re very excited to build on the success we have had in Texas and to bring this energy to the Tulsa market,” said Saliba. “Tulsa has a vibrant community of performing artists, piano teachers, and music lovers, and this gallery will be an important hub for anyone in the area who loves piano music. Our ties to Tulsa are strong; one of our representatives, Derek Lynch, is the son of a piano tuner who has been active in Tulsa for more than thirty years. We look forward to many years of service in Tulsa.”

Established in 1992, Steinway Hall – Dallas and Steinway Piano Galleries of Houston, Fort Worth, Plano and Tulsa are founded on the strong values that anchor the iconic Steinway & Sons in New York. Danny Saliba, wife L.B., and Danny’s son Casey Saliba, and their experienced Steinway staff are dedicated to excellence and the highest standards of service. This commitment yields unrivaled attention to the musicians who play these remarkable instruments, honoring tradition, innovation, technique, and technology.

“The Saliba family has long been a champion of the Steinway brand in Texas, and we are pleased to see them leveraging their energy and passion for Steinway in a new market,” said Todd Sanders, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Steinway & Sons. “I know that the vibrant music community in the Tulsa region will be happy to visit the new gallery and see our beautiful pianos in person. We wish the Salibas our best for their latest showroom.”

Steinway Piano Gallery Tulsa is located at 3402 S. Peoria Avenue, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74105. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm and Sunday and Monday by appointment. For more information, call 918-516-1853 or visit www.steinwaypianos.com.