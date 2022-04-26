Biden Administration wants war

Editorial: Monday Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin declared that the Biden administration’s goal in Ukraine is “to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can’t do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine.” It could take years.

America’s goal should be peace.

However, Sec. Austin may follow his pattern and introduce historically inaccurate “Woke” ideologies in Russia to weaken and distract the military – that should do it.

Austin made the remark in a press conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken after the pair met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. Unfortunately, the Easter Bunny didn’t show President Biden the way so he has no plans to follow world leaders to Kyiv.

The visit by Austin and Blinken was the highest level visit by U.S. officials since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February – think “Dumb and Dumber, the European Vacation.”

After all, there is an election upcoming in America and Democrat Polities driving historically high inflation, energy dependence and the criminal invasion of our Southern Border are topics at every kitchen table.

Distraction must begin immediately. Rally the Oligarchs in tech, media and the deep state. The “great unwashed masses” require Leftist Leadership to betray the founding principles of their own nation. All hail Soros.