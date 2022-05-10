Rep. Hern moving up in leadership

Rep. Kevin Hern

In a Breitbart.com exclusive today, Rep. Keven Hern (R-OK 1 Dist.) announced he is making a contested bid for Republican Study Committee Chairman to replace Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) as the leader of the largest caucus of House Republicans.

As the Breitbart story notes, “as Banks will be term-limited as the chairman, Hern hopes to lead the 150-plus member conference into a House Republican majority that would continue Banks’s legacy of making the RSC a preeminent organization within the House Republican Conference.

“No one will work harder to restore the conservative, America First agenda,” Hern said in his video announcing his bid for the RSC chairmanship. “No one will work harder to stop the Biden administration from ruining our country.”

Click here to read the full interview on Breitbart.com.