Big government is making life difficult for babies and moms – baby formula supplies are down a whopping 40%. Mothers are having to hunt at different stores to feed their kids. This should never happen in the United States of America!

In February of this year, a recall of one of the top baby formula producers shut down a critical Michigan plant while the FDA investigated.

Recalls and investigations must occur to protect our kids, but government policies that restrict production and competition are wholly unnecessary.

Tariffs to protect the four baby formula producers in the U.S., FDA labeling requirements and quotas have unnaturally reduced supply and raised prices. And believe it or not, the federal government’s Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children has resulted in each state’s welfare program having an exclusive formula contract with just one manufacturer.

Add these big government intrusions together and you get hungry babies and angry moms.

If the Biden Administration wants to increase supply and reduce costs for baby formula, they should discontinue the tariffs and quotas affecting baby formula made in Canada immediately. I totally get tariffs and quotas against foreign countries that don’t play by the rules and steal intellectual property. But restricting trade for baby formula from an ally like Canada? Come on, let’s get real and help our moms and their babies quickly.

About the author: Mike Mazzei, CFP®, MPAS®, is the President of Tulsa Wealth Advisors. A Certified Financial Planner professional, and Master Planner Advanced Studies, he created The Financial Freedom Process™ to help individuals leverage their wealth in order to help them achieve their lifetime visions. Mike is a former Oklahoma State Senator (Dist. 25 in Tulsa) & Sec. of Budget. He is the proud husband to Noel and father to 5 great kids. To read more from Mike from his site Mazzei Minutes, click here.