Okla the 10th best employment recovery

WalletHub today released updated rankings for the States Whose Unemployment Rates Are Bouncing Back Most, to illustrate which areas of the country have had the best recovery so far.

In order to identify the states bouncing back most, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on six key metrics that compare unemployment rate statistics from the latest month for which data is available (April 2022) to key dates in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Unemployment Recovery in Oklahoma (1=Most Recovered, 25=Avg.):

-8.64% Change in Unemployment (April 2022 vs April 2019) 51,026 unemployed people in April 2022 vs 55,854 in April 2019; 15th best recovery in the U.S.



-11.21% Change in Unemployment (April 2022 vs January 2020) 51,026 unemployed people in April 2022 vs 57,467 in January 2020; 18th best recovery in the U.S.



-77.59% Change in Unemployment (April 2022 vs April 2020) 51,026 unemployed people in April 2022 vs 227,670 in April 2020; 14th best recovery in the U.S.



-39.69% Change in Unemployment (April 2022 vs April 2021) 51,026 unemployed people in April 2022 vs 84,605 in April 2021; 8th best recovery in the U.S.



-17.71% Change in Not Seasonally Adjusted Continued Claims (April 2022 vs April 2019) 11,135 continued claims in April 2022 vs 13,531 in April 2019; 14th worst recovery in the U.S.



2.7% Unemployment Rate (April 2022) 11th lowest unemployment rate in the U.S.

Unemployment Rate (April 2022)

