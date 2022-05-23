HBA members give back to community

Wayne Farabough with the 2022 playhouse

Several Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa members contributed their time and resources to build this years barn playhouse auctioned off at the annual Little Light House Garden Party bringing in $150,000 to help children. Since 1972, The Little Light House has helped thousands of children with special needs by providing tuition-free education and therapeutic services.

Kenny Easton with Frametek and a longtime HBA member, who passed away in December, was honored with the Mighty Oak Award for his outstanding commitment over the last nine years in helping to raise over $1,000,000 for The Little Light House.

HBA members contributing to this years playhouse included Wayne Farabough with Perfection Homes, Weldon Bowman with W Design, Jim McKelkar with M & M Lumber, Jim Lane with A-Best Roofing, Taylor Easton/Frametek, Tom Barbour with CertaPro Painters and Kregg Tyler with Home Hardware.

About Little Light House: Founded in 1972, the Little Lighthouse was created by two mothers, Marcia Mitchell and Sheryl Poole, who needed early intervention services for their visually impaired daughters. Marcia Mitchell served for more than 40 years as the Executive Director and wrote two books about her inspirational story with the Little Lighthouse. Today, the school focuses on children’s early development to greater impact the rest of their lives.

About HBA: The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa is a not-for-profit, professional trade organization that is an advocate for the residential housing and remodeling industry in communities in and around Tulsa and serves more than 900 members. The association is a corporate channel through which builders contribute time, money and services to local community service projects and education initiatives. Professional members must meet stringent requirements, including customer and professional references, insurance certification and adhere to a strict code of ethics.