Candidates battle reveals donations

Gentner Drummond vs. John O’Connor

The Muskogee Politico blog has posted a detailed review of donations by Oklahoma Attorney Candidates Gentner Drummond and John O’Connor. Jamison Faught writes, “In the race for Attorney General, the most well-funded Republican candidate, who has the most name recognition, the most TV ads, the most outside “dark money” groups helping him, and who leads in the polls, happens to be a longtime donor to Democratic candidates.

“Candidate Drummond has come under fire from his opponent, current AG John O’Connor over some of his past donations to Democratic candidates, including a $1,000 donation to Joe Biden in 2020 that Drummond characterizes as made by his wife when she “got mad”. Nice going man, way to take responsibility and absolutely throw your wife under the bus for political purposes.

“When I posted the O’Connor piece, I did some cursory research on Drummond’s donations, and found that it was more extensive than O’Connor had mentioned. I finally found some time to do a more thorough dig, accessing records from the Federal Election Commission and the Oklahoma Ethics Commission to compile a complete picture of Drummond’s donations to candidates since his earliest known candidate contribution in 1999 through March 31st of this year,” Faught adds.

In that time, Fraught found Drummond has given $109,002.23 to at least 85 different campaigns:

19 Democrats, $13,250 ( 12.16% of his donations)

Democrats, ( of his donations) 66 Republicans, $95,752.23 (87.84% of his donations)

Some specific highlights:

Drummond gave $3,000 to Kirk Humphreys in the 2004 U.S. Senate GOP primary. After Humphreys got crushed by Tom Coburn (by far the most fun campaign I’ve ever helped on), Drummond turned around and gave Democratic nominee Brad Carson $1,000 .

. He gave Democratic Congressman Dan Boren $2,500 from 2004 to 2010.

from 2004 to 2010. He gave $1,500 to Democratic Lt. Governor candidate Pete Regan in 2005-2006.

to Democratic Lt. Governor candidate in 2005-2006. He also gave $500 to Democrat Drew Edmondson ‘s 2010 gubernatorial campaign.

‘s 2010 gubernatorial campaign. In 2012, Drummond gave $1,450 to Democratic nominee John Olson in the 1st Congressional District race that Republican Jim Bridenstine ultimately won. That same year, Drummond donated $500 to Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith (D).

to Democratic nominee in the 1st Congressional District race that Republican Jim Bridenstine ultimately won. That same year, Drummond donated to Tulsa County Commissioner (D). In 2013, Drummond gave $1,000 each to Tulsa mayoral candidate Kathy Taylor (D), who ended up losing to Dewey Bartlett, Jr. (R), and to the Democratic senatorial nominee against Jim Inhofe, Matt Silverstein .

each to Tulsa mayoral candidate (D), who ended up losing to Dewey Bartlett, Jr. (R), and to the Democratic senatorial nominee against Jim Inhofe, . Drummond’s single-largest donation total (other than his own campaigns) was to State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister when she was still a Republican. Drummond gave her a total of $7,951 between 2013 and 2018.

Other than the infamous Biden donation, Drummond’s most recent Democratic donation was in 2018, $250 to State House candidate Andy Richardson .

to State House candidate . The bulk of Drummond’s donations to Democrats occurred between 2004 and 2013.

Starting around 2015 or so, Drummond began donating more regularly and in larger amounts to Republican candidates.

