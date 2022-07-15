AG O’Connor to SCOTUS: Stop danger

Attorney General John O’Connor Thursday announced Oklahoma has joined a coalition of 19 states filing an amicus brief at the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) in Texas v. United States.

The coalition opposes the federal immigration policy, which halts nearly all arrests and deportations, even for immigrants convicted of crimes, and drastically ties the hands of immigration officers.

“Once again, President Biden is implementing disastrous border policies that will increase the surge in illegal immigration, human trafficking and drugs,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “The Biden Administration does not care about the harmful effects of open borders on Oklahoma families. I will continue to hold him accountable and do all I can to protect Oklahomans.”

From the border, the Biden Administration is transporting criminal border invaders throughout the nation reportedly by bus, train, and plane without screening for criminal history, health screenings often in the early morning hours.

The coalition argues, “In the last 17 months, the volume of unlawful immigration has soared to levels unseen in the United States in decades—and, quite likely, ever. So too have the resulting burdens placed on the States.”

Joining General O’Connor are the Attorneys General from Arizona, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Copy of amicus brief here.