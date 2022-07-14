Stealing state site connects the dots

Launched the first of June, a new investigative site in Oklahoma connects the detailed dots on Oklahoma Political Power Players. From massive corruption within the state’s educational establishment to the cannabis industry’s growing influence, to the construction industry’s “big dog” ability to under bid, over bill and skate consequences apparently by political influence before and after elections, the The V1SUT Vantage series How to Steal a State names the players, follows the money and makes a compelling case that may, if major media and voters are awake, bring justice to Oklahoma. How to Steal a State also highlights election campaign finance reform desperately needed to separate dark money independent expenditures from “official” campaigns.

How to Steal a State Season 1: Begins: “Joy Hofmeister quietly emerged on the statewide political scene in Oklahoma when she was appointed to the State Board of Education by then Governor Mary Fallin (R), in January of 2012. If you’ll recall, this was the period in which entrenched Democrat and Republican politicians finally came to agree on a common and primary goal of silencing and eliminating the Tea Party Movement, a growing voice for citizens.”

Including an in depth review of Tulsa’s tyranny by non-profits, Season 1 notes “Meet George Kaiser, billionaire oilman, founder of BOK Financial, and one of the main manipulantropists in Oklahoma. He’s thrown millions into ensuring Tulsa, and eventually Oklahoma, go his way. In a 2011 interview with Forbes, Kaiser gave credit to a conversation with Bill Gates about the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s massive vaccination campaigns in third world countries as his motivation for pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into early childhood education for Tulsa’s poorest families,” How to Steal a State Season 1 continues.

“Tulsa PS superintendent Deborah Gist, former policy analyst for the U.S. Department of Education, first Superintendent of Education in Washington, D.C., and former Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education in Rhode Island, continues to collect her annual salary of $286,699 per year (includes stipends for car and expenses). After ensuring the public school districts she formerly led were securely in a nose-dive, Gist brought her failing ideology back home to Tulsa in 2015.”

But that is just a few excerpts. Anyone who cares about education will see the process of destruction Oklahoma has suffered clearly after reading How to Steal a State Season 1.

In Season 2, How to Steal a State builds individual and organization character profiles beginning with the Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) and continuing through former journalist turned political hack Robert “Fount” Holland described as “Joy Hofmeister’s political strategist.”

In Season 3, How to Steal a State begins, “On November 3, 2016, Joy Hofmeister (R), was charged with five counts related to dark money used to defeat her primary opponent, Janet Barresi, during the 2014 race for Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Hofmeister and four co-defendants were charged related to collusion in forming a 501(c)(4) entity, Oklahomans for Public School Excellence (OPSE), a social welfare nonprofit that created and ran ads attacking incumbent Janet Barresi. Entities such as OPSE, known as independent expenditures (IE), allow donors and amounts donated to remain anonymous and are forbidden by law from being connected to or coordinated by a candidate or their campaign.

The charges against Joy Hofmeister included:

21.187.1 Limits on Contributions to Candidates

21.187.2 Contributions by Prohibited Corporation

21.421 Conspiracy to Commit Felony to violate 21.187.1,

21.421 Conspiracy to Commit Felony to violate 21.187.2

21-1958 Violation of Computer Crimes act.

Joy Hofmeister

Why a trial was never held and how, amazingly, Joy Hofmeister could possibly end up as the Democrat Candidate for Governor of the State of Oklahoma is detailed. Tulsa Today plans to use the How to Steal a State site for research often as this silly season of circus politics plays out. We hope critical thinking journalists throughout Oklahoma and America will do the same.

How to Steal a State: Season 4 includes:

· The return of education-speak.

· The voters teach public education a lesson.

· A walkout starts with a raise, reveals unspeakable behavior, and ends with teacher tardies.

· The Steal Team reunites for re-election, and billionaires double-down with unions and tribes.

· There’s a new target in town for the team.

· Hofmeister and her billionaire backer make the move into educational television.

· Hofmeister’s OSDE EPICally fails as auditor, prompting an audit on OSDE.

· Pandemic politics, mask and mandate mania, and chronically closed campuses.

· Paycom’s pandemic power play.

· Purposeful pandemic panic and profits, vaccine pressures, and return of student “testing”.

· Pushback for progressive teaching.

· Hofmeister’s gets a report card.

· The coming out: Superintendent Skirt Suit sheds her other outfit of sheep’s clothing.

How to Steal a State: Season 5, Episode 1 features Dark Money Multiplication – The Big Takedown

How to Steal a State: Season 5, Episode 2 continues and brings to present details on the Steal Team Pot Fund and the Oklahoma Project with it’s many false flag operations against Governor Kevin Stitt. One of those titled Foggy Bottom Hysteria is likely to turn the leftist loons reporting for The Frontier crazy. Towards the end of this Episode 2, How to Steal a State includes this:

Bob Jack

“As a side note, the Manhattan Construction connection to state politics lives on, as Bob Jack, its’ Senior Vice President during the time of the investigation into collusion between Oklahomans for a Conservative Future and the T.W. Shannon for US Senate campaign, is currently running for Tulsa County Commissioner. While the Foggy Bottom revamp of our state park restaurants and lodges shows how much Oklahoma needs talent from the private sector to lend their skills to state improvements, those from companies who buy politicians with dark money in exchange for favors in the contracting and oversight process need not apply. Tulsans should think carefully about the District 3 County Commission race this year, and Tulsa Today is covering the race extensively.”

We appreciate the shout out. We signed up for regular email and look forward to the next episode and upcoming seasons of How to Steal a State.

Hope can now be justified that critical thinking journalism can network and flourish in Oklahoma.