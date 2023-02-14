No evidence masks work

Tulsa Shopper, January 26, 2023

Tom Jefferson, senior associate tutor at the University of Oxford, is the lead author of a recent Cochrane review that has ‘gone viral’ on social media and re-ignited one of the most divisive debates during the pandemic – face masks.

The updated review titled “Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of acute respiratory viruses” found that wearing masks in the community probably makes little or no difference to influenza-like or covid-19-like illness transmission.

Reclaim your Liberty Tulsa, time to free faces.

From the off-and-on directions of the CDC’s bureaucrat propagandists (sponsored by Big Pharma) and petty tyrants of health departments worldwide, some voices of critical thinking questioned masks and economic lockdown devastation throughout include Alex Berenson with his pamphlet, “Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns, Part 3: Masks” among other work.

The most credible of these is Robert W Malone MD, MS inventor of mRNA and DNA vaccines and RNA as a drug. Scientist, physician, writer, podcaster, commentator and advocate. Malone is a believer in our fundamental freedom of free speech, fearless in opposition of idiocy, wise and gracious in crediting others for quality work. To that point, he recently featured an interview by Maryanne Demasi, PhD of Jefferson on the Cochrane study. In that interview, Jefferson said, “There is just no evidence that they (masks) make any difference. Full stop. My job, our job as a review team, was to look at the evidence, we have done that.”

Malone summarizes, “The Cochrane’s lead author believes that the activists are running the show, and that science and scientists have been pushed aside. More first hand evidence that we are in information warfare, and public health has been weaponized against us.”

Demasi in her introduction notes, “Jefferson and his colleagues also looked at the evidence for social distancing, hand washing, and sanitizing/sterilizing surfaces — in total, 78 randomized trials with over 610,000 participants.

“Jefferson doesn’t grant many interviews with journalists — he doesn’t trust the media. But since we worked together at Cochrane a few years ago, he decided to let his guard down with me.

“During our conversation, Jefferson didn’t hold back. He condemned the pandemic’s “overnight experts”, he criticized the multitude of scientifically baseless health policies, and even opened up about his disappointment in Cochrane’s handling of the review.” Click here for the full interview.

Now that the science is tested and confirmed, will Tulsa refund to small business the costs of the idiotic panic? Do those abruptly unemployed or driven bankrupt by factually failed government policy locally file lawsuits against Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum? He claimed to be in charge of health safety for a million people (significantly larger than the city’s population). If government’s job is to eliminate risk in life, are they not responsible then for their policies?

Any government employees fired during COVID? Any official departments suffer reduced budgets? Bynum, our local Political Poiendexter (person with intellectual pretensions), absent wisdom, but full of self-assumed authority has failed to offer relief for his policies. COVID didn’t bother Bynum. His minions are still wearing masks in Tulsa.