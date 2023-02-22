PsyWars: Fifth Gen. Warfare & Sovereignty

Molding, controlling, and capturing your thoughts, emotions, and beliefs are the objectives.

Editor’s Note: This speech first published on Substack at this link and that location online features video from the Pandemic Strategies Conference in Stockholm, Sweden on January 21, 2023. This is the text transcript. It is a message critical for the heart of America and speaks directly of our future. It is long, but worthy.

What I want to talk about is some sensitive stuff, some strong language. And I understand that here in Sweden, these words might seem very strong to some, but this is the name of this technology. I didn’t invent this name. This is the technology that’s been deployed on you over the last three years, and all of us. And at the start, I also want to give a shout-out for your nation and for your public health leadership.

Really, to the rest of the world, what happened here was unique. There was more of a willingness, even though nothing’s perfect, to stay grounded in public health policy, sound public health policy, avoid a lot of the extreme measures that have been propagated throughout the Western world. And it’s so easy for us to focus on the bad, but I just want to give a moment and acknowledge the good that’s happened here. The rest of the world has benefited from the courage of those that have stood up and advocated for public health policies that did not include a lot of these harsh measures for our children. And I think because of that courage, the world has had a comparator to show that we really didn’t have to have a lot of these egregiously harsh policies that have been deployed on all of us.

The COVID crisis has revealed a modern battleground in which molding, controlling, and capturing your thoughts, emotions, and beliefs are the objective. I’m going to speak about fifth-generation warfare. This is not a term that I invented. Fifth-generation warfare is the new battleground, and it has been deployed by military largely in intelligence communities on the entire Western world in an amazingly harmonized fashion during the COVID crisis.

Fifth-generation warfare is a war of information and perception. A strange game. The only winning move is not to play. The basic idea is that in the modern era, wars are not fought by armies or guerillas, but in the minds of common citizens.

Your mind is the new battleground. This is not hyperbole. This is standard military strategy. And unfortunately, the United States has led in the West in our response. The European Union has largely followed American “leadership”. And in America, the management of this crisis was not primarily driven, the data now show, the documents show, was not driven by health and human services. It was driven by the US Department of Defense and basically the National Security State, Homeland Security domestically, our intelligence community, Department of Defense, the National Security Administration. That’s how it came into the White House, and that’s how it got delegated and managed.

And as often happens, I like to say, when you give a three-year-old a hammer, everything becomes a nail, and we have this new powerful technology that’s been developed and deployed offshore for resisting fourth-generation warfare, which is the insurgencies. The United States has lost essentially every single insurgent war since Vietnam that it’s engaged in. And it has now tried to transform that battlefield metaphor into what we now call fifth-generation warfare. And as they’ve developed those tools for offshore in information management and PSYOPs, for whatever reason, they determined that it was appropriate to deploy it on their own citizens in the context of what they determined was a national health emergency, which they responded to as if it was a national security emergency.

So my goal here is to help you to understand this new environment, the technology that was deployed, and eventually to get to the point that I want to make, which is that those of us that are awake, and I hope that this lecture will help awaken you even more, those of us that are awake can become empowered by understanding this technology and employing it for our side, for the sake of truth, honesty, for spreading the type of information that Asim just shared with you. We’re in a new information ecosystem. It’s a new technology space. And for protest movements, the methods that were employed during the 20th century, centralized leadership, protest movements, is now completely obsolete. We have to come, if we’re going to win this, and I’m sure most of this audience, audience appreciates that the COVID crisis is just a skirmish. The battle is much, much larger than what we’re just talking about here.

And if we’re going to win this battle, we have to understand the battleground. We have to understand their playing field. We have to understand their technology, their strategies, their tactics. We need to assimilate them and we need to respond to them, not by as assimilating their ethics, but by deploying technology that’s appropriate for this new battle space. Okay? That’s where I’m coming from.

Precursors to fifth-generation warfare. The first accidental fifth-generation conflict was Arab Spring. Many people may not appreciate that Arab Spring was employed by the US government to test deploy some of their new technologies for manipulating thought, behavior, and action. Those key technologies we call social media. Twitter was intentionally deployed during Arab Spring. Twitter is a weapon. It is not a business. Facebook is used as a weapon. It has intrinsic capabilities. When you think to yourself, “I’ve been shadow banned,” that language is kind of irrelevant. You’re personalizing it. These tools are used to shape the information landscape, the cloud of information, your contacts, who’s talking to who, what they’re allowed to say, how they’re allowed to say it with specific intentions to shape the direction of thought and emotion.

There are tools embedded within that in the analytics that extract emotional content out of every single thing you tweet, and derive from that understandings of what your emotional, personal emotional landscape is and allows that to be manipulated by what you are then exposed to, what your eyes see. Okay? These are weapons. Understand that.

In the case of Arab Spring, it was almost fifth-generational warfare, except it lacked a couple of the key elements. We actually knew who the antagonists were. In true fifth-generation warfare, you do not know who your opponent is. Example, who is responsible for… Who’s the puppet master behind the COVID crisis as we’ve experienced it? Who is it? Anybody here know? Was it Klaus? No. There’s something above Klaus. Was it Biden? Was it Tony Fauci? These are all surrogates. Okay? You don’t really know who is managing the message that has been propagated on you. That’s fifth-generation warfare.

Over the last three years, Western governments, non-governmental organizations, transnational organizations, pharmaceutical industry corporations, media and financial corporations have cooperated via public-private partnerships, which I assert is a euphemism for fascism, to deploy the most massive globally harmonized, psychological, and propaganda operation in the history of the world. Over the last three years, you have been subjected to the most massive harmonized, globally coordinated propaganda campaign in the history of the Western world, full stop.

My mouth is getting dry talking about these things. I do feel a little passionate. With this campaign, the governments of many Western nation states have turned, okay, this is key, military-grade, psychological operations, strategies, tactics, technologies, and capabilities developed for modern military combat against their own citizens. These are inconvenient facts. The world that many of us believed existed no longer exists if it ever did.

For me, the stunning bookend is this recent revelation on Tucker Carlson that the first thing that I remember as a young person born in 1959, the assassination of John F. Kennedy was probably propagated in significant part by the United States Intelligence Community. Okay? And we have been lied to about that my whole life.

Welcome to 5th Generation Warfare. The battlefield is your mind. There are weapons. This has been anticipated. We’ve had a series of writings, and I hesitate to include our own book at the end, I in no way imply that it is of equal to 1984 and Brave New World, or the work of Hannah Arendt and Mattias Desmet. It’s a continuation in that theme is my point.

Before 4th and 5th generation warfare, modern warfare between states was a duel on larger scale, a continuation of politics by other means with core elements of rationality of the state probability in military command and rage of the population, Clausewitz. Okay? The only thing that remains there is the rage of the population.

Rational state actors. We’re in an environment in which the nation’s state is treated as an obsolete entity. We have a new vague cloud of globalist leadership that we can’t even put our fingers on. We don’t really know who’s driving it. Probability in military command, we have an environment in which the military command is confused, it’s diffuse, and the battleground is constantly shifting. And today, the very nature of 5th generation warfare is that it’s difficult to define. As Clark says, “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic, and that is the 5th gen warfare battlefield.”

Now, here’s the flow of the talk. The thesis is that western nations have globally deployed military grade Psy-Ops on their citizens during the COVID crisis, and my intention is to convince you of that and to help you to comprehend the inner meaning of that, and then to help you to see how that can be turned to your advantage. We’re going to have evidence, a definition of common terms. This is such a bizarre psychological landscape that it’s difficult to even process. We have to have language. We have to have common language and understanding to even be able to comprehend what’s been done to us,

What is meant by military grade Psy-Ops or 5th generation warfare? I’m going to give you a video example from the US military Psy-Ops so that you have a comprehension of what is being deployed globally. What are 5th generation warfare strategies and tactics that are relevant to the COVID crisis? Somebody made a joke about our book, “The lies my government told me is nowhere near long enough. It needs to be the size of an encyclopedia.” Likewise, strategies and tactics for 5th gen warfare, I’m just going to give you some examples,

Observations regarding organization and leadership in this new battleground. And choosing between being a victim and a warrior. Okay, we do not have to be victims.

One of this gradients or generations of warfare, the concept of generation is really not accurate. This is a blend of gradients. In 1st generation warfare. We have the ancient battles of Europe, historically bows and arrows and swords. That was made obsolete by muskets. Then we had organized battle, battle lines, even trench warfare in 2nd gen. Then we moved to organized battle with gunpowder, and that was made obsolete by the German Blitzkrieg. Then we had mechanized warfare focused on speed and maneuverability, the German strategy that allowed them to be so dominant early in World War II.

What made that obsolete? I mean, that’s what was deployed with the shock and awe campaigns in the United States against Saddam Hussein, among others. That was one of the last major tank battles. And we’re still seeing some of that, for instance, going on in Ukraine right now. But that was made obsolete by terrorism, this new technology for asymmetric warfare that has beaten the United States every single time. That is 4th generation warfare. That is a mixture of kinetic and Psy-Ops, of information warfare and kinetic warfare, and it is still fighting over territory, control of territory in 4th gen.

The internet has changed everything, as we all know. Now, we’re in a battle space where the battleground is literally your mind. It is what you think, it is what you feel. It is what motivates you. That can all be manipulated, and is manipulated on a daily basis. You experience it, of course, historically through, what we call in the States, Madison Avenue, advertising technology. Asim was talking about processed foods. This is taking the psychological basis for advertising and manipulation of behavior and thought, and weaponizing it against all of us, in an industrial way using this amazing information distribution platform. What’s going to displace this? Who knows? But right now, that’s what we’re in.

The composition of warfare is changing. The traditional methods of waging war are evolving. Conventional techniques are in decline. Opportunities to use kinetic weapons have become highly restricted. This is why this has to happen. We’re seeing it in Ukraine, but for the rest of the world, people are not at liberty to go ahead and engage in armed warfare in the traditional way. They’ve had to seek newer tactics and tools, such as information warfare, asymmetric warfare, media propaganda warfare, hybrid warfare. That’s the new environment we’re in. And the traditional clear divisions between combatant and non-combatant, and between war time and peace time, have become gradients. We are all both combatants and non-combatants. Everything, the entire landscape, has become a battleground. All nation states, everything.

When seeking to understand what this means, you’re forced to enter this bizarre, shifting, surreal, psychological terrain. To understand it, you must temporarily suspend and restructure what you thought you knew about truth, ethics, media, information, social organization, business, government, and the military. In this total warfare landscape, there are no ethics. When Asim talks about what we’ve been subjected to, all of us have been subjected to, Ryan Cole has been subjected to, there are no ethics. There are no ethical boundaries to what they will do. It is all about the utilitarian means justify the ends.

And for many of us, it’s shocking. You cannot conceive of the world in which there are no ethical boundaries. You can’t conceive of warfare in which there’s no guardrails. There’s no consensus about the rules of engagement, but that’s what we’re in right now. You have to completely park any idea of justice, right and wrong. All that is obsolete in this battlefield environment.

As you step into this hellscape, set aside obsolete notions of fairness and rules. This is total unrestricted information warfare, and you’ve been subjected to it for the last three years. 20th century organizational norms and social activism methods based on centralized leadership have become outdated and obsolete. Get rid of them. That’s how we lose. We are in a war of information and perception, which targets your cognitive biases, the cognitive biases of individuals and organizations. That is the target. To transform those cognitive biases in ways that are in the interests of the opponent, who in ideal 5th generation warfare, you never even know who they are.

To create new cognitive biases and propagate it out into the population without their being aware that it’s being done to them. This is completely different from classical warfare. It focuses on the individual observer and decision makers. It’s difficult or impossible to attribute. It is truly leaderless and decentralized, which makes it incredibly powerful because no one could be taken out. The nature of the attack is completely concealed. You never see it coming.

What are the characteristics? Ambiguity of the opposing force. I’ve said this. Ambiguity of the attack vector. You don’t know what’s being done to you and how it’s being done. Dopamine loops. These are the hits that you get on social media. Click, click, click. Oh, they like that. Oh, they didn’t like that. Oh, look how popular I am. Dopamine loops.

Triggering existing cognitive biases in the targets. By choosing words that trigger you in a positive and negative way is how you are manipulated and influenced, how your thinking is shaped. I mentioned Arab Spring before. This was solidified. It was the power of this technology in this approach was clearly demonstrated during the 2016 US election, and now the lessons from that have been deployed worldwide.

The 2021 Israeli-Palestinian conflict was the first example of 5GW in kinetic battle. Don’t get the idea that that information 5th generation warfare exists in isolation. It is a continuance of spectrum. You can still have kinetic activities. You still have all the other portfolio, but this is a different battlefield landscape in the extreme.

An example of pure 5th generation warfare is Havana Syndrome. Do you remember the people in the embassy in the United States suddenly had these psychological effects, these headaches, nobody knew where they came from. Nobody knew how it was happening. The State Department denies that it even happens. Nobody knows who did it. This is an example of a perfect 5th Gen.

So… Who did do it? This is an example of a perfect fifth generation warfare weapon. Now, I’m going to talk just a moment about sovereignty and what this means. What is sovereignty? Supreme power over a body. Politic sovereignty is what the African states invoked to resist the international health regulations that were being propagated on them last year. Thank God for Africa and Brazil.

Sovereignty is freedom from external control. Freedom from controlling influence. Okay, now let’s think about sovereignty. We talk about sovereign autonomous nation states. Those are treated as obsolete now. The World Economic Forum does not recognize that as the future of human organization. They want a globalist, unelected, centralized command economy, fourth industrial revolution, transhumanism world, and we’ve all seen that movie. If the unlimited warfare battleground is for control of your mind, thoughts and emotions and all rules of engagement or ethical boundaries are obsolete, then what does sovereignty even mean? What is world health when public health policy and pharmaceutical interventions are transformed into just another fifth generation warfare weapon? Here’s the evidence. Militaries all over the western world have been deployed against us. They’re the ones that have been managing all this propaganda we’ve been subjected to. What does this look like?

Do not be naive. Do you understand? That is what we’re dealing with, okay? That is what is being deployed globally. There’s some core terms. You have to understand what an OODA loop is. Hey, how many of you saw the new Tom Cruise movie with the Jets (Top Gun: Maverick), where they’re talking about tactics: you have to feel your tactical response emotionally and act immediately. That’s OODA loop strategy. Learn what this term means. Deploy it in social media. Understand the Milgram experiment and the Asch experiment. These have clearly demonstrated the ability to manipulate the human mind and human behavior in ways that are far beyond what we assimilate within our own souls as what we would do, and yet we will. Understand Lock Step, discussed in a 2010 Rockefeller Foundation report. Lock Step was the idea of using a pandemic to impose tighter, top-down control, modeled after this Chinese social credit system. This is not a conspiracy therapy, folks. This has been planned, discussed, and deployed.

Understand what the Five Eyes Alliance are. This is fascinating. When you think about the landscape right now, and think about what has been the most egregious deployment of totalitarian measures in response to the Corona crisis, what are the nations that come to mind? Australia, Canada, New Zealand. I argue that all three of those are now captured client states of the World Economic Forum. They are no longer functioning as autonomous national entities. The United Kingdom and the United States. What ties them together? The Five Eyes Alliance. The Security Consortium, they share data among each other and when they are prohibited from acting against their own citizens, they have reciprocal arrangements so that for instance, MI-5, it acts against the United States citizens, CIA, NSA, and other US agencies act against UK citizens.

This is this reciprocal Five Eyes Alliance. It is the most powerful, intelligence organization in the world, and its largely dominating global politics through exactly the type of strategies and tactics you just saw with that film. These people are trained to manipulate your mind. Now, I’m going to skip this one. This is a clip that just shows how actively my Wikipedia page was manipulated, but what’s fascinating about that is, if you track back and look at who did the manipulation, it’s a sock puppet, and the sock puppet appears to be closely allied with MI-5. The same sock puppet manipulated Pierre queries, virtually every page having to do with the use of Ivermectin on Wikipedia, same people did it, same organization.

The Overton Window, the range of policies politically acceptable to the mainstream population at a given time is known as the window of discourse. Fifth generation information, warfare methods seek to actively manipulate the Overton Window to constrain what we are allowed to talk about. That’s when you talk about gaslighting and these various techniques, the manipulation in the media, [00:31:00] the redefinition of language that’s used. Vaccination is no longer vaccination, and anti-vaxxer is anybody who is against band-aids. This is active manipulation of the Overton Window, that’s how it’s done. What is acceptable political discourse? The Dunning-Krueger effect is employed on a daily basis. People have a tendency to think they’re smarter than they are, that they’re more competent than they are. That is a tool, a weapon, and opportunity. Frankly, if you want to operate effectively in this space, I argue, you have no other alternative other than humility.

You have to acknowledge your ignorance. I am profoundly ignorant about what is going on here. I have been ignorant all the way through. It’s been a journey to discovery, and every day I learn something new and every day I find out about my own cognitive biases. Don’t overestimate your own ability to comprehend what is being done to you. Test everything. Think for yourself. Do not believe me, do not believe Ryan. Do not believe…

Think for yourself. That is our only way to get through this. Hey, now I’m going to waste my last little fragment of time. We’re dealing with some very sophisticated, well-developed techniques to destroy this movement. They’re being actively deployed against us, and I’m going to give you one example, just one out of many. The strategic and tactical landscape here for defeating us is rich and detailed and staffed. Now, the good news is, remember that fourth PSYOPs group, 800 soldiers, we got more than 800 soldiers sitting here in this one room.

We got more than 800 soldiers sitting here in this one room, okay. Bad-jacketing is a well-known technique for destroying organizations and movements like ours at this more advanced stage of development. It is done again and again and again. It’s known as snitch-jacketing, bad-rapping, creating suspicion by spreading rumors or unsubstantiated accusation that people are undercover, infiltrators, snitches, and cooperators. When a member of a group or a paid infiltrator accuses others without cause or evidence of being an infiltrator, threat, or security risk, that’s bad-jacketing. Sometimes this is done out of fear and paranoia. Normally, those who lay jackets on others want to consolidate their control over a movement and feel threatened in their authority.

Bad-jacketing is a favorite psy-ops fifth generation warfare tactic of the state, for destroying more mature movements of liberation like the one we’re dealing with right now. Decentralized organizational structures can partially neutralize the bad-jacketing strategy because it becomes whack-a-mole. This is what was discovered with Al-Qaeda, after the assassination. Al-Qaeda became completely decentralized autonomous pods with some broad strategic objectives, frankly, kill Americans, okay. And it’s impossible to track down all those cells because they’re no longer linked. They’re completely decentralized. Centralized structures enable these classic strategies.

From The Video “Our Birthright”, By Mikki Willis

I’ve been a human rights activist for almost 20 years. As a documentary filmmaker, I’ve been on the front lines of many of our nation’s biggest scandals and protests. From that perspective, I’ve been an eyewitness to the rise and fall of numerous people-powered movements. Nearly every organized resistance I’ve been a part of has ended just inches from victory for the same critical mistake: infighting. When members of the same group turned against each other. It often begins with whispers about the most prominent spokespeople of the cause. These rumors typically sound like, “I hear John is controlled opposition,” or, “Some people are saying Jane is compromised.” While the use of infiltrators and agitators is a very real thing, I’ve yet to experience one scenario where such a label was accurately applied, and suspiciously, these labels are always branded on the people who are making the most progress. With the degradation of their reputation goes their contribution to your life. Prior to social media, people actually sat down to dialogue through their differences. Today, without solid evidence or sufficient inquiry, we go directly to our keyboards to vent our suspicions. Even after the rumor is proven false or simply fades away, some level of doubt and division always remains. This is all by design. The voices of propaganda are masterful at this game. They knowingly run a false story, then retract it, knowing the lie will reach millions, but very few will see the correction. In the words of former CIA director William Casey, “We’ll know that our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.” The planting of divisive rumors is one of the most common tactics used in psychological warfare. As the lies bloom, like worker bees, well-intended citizens pollinate the masses with poisonous disinformation. What the gossiping bees fail to realize is that they themselves are doing the work of controlled opposition. They’re literally unwittingly working on behalf of the very forces they believe they’re resisting. Again, all of this is by design. While we’ve all been distracted by the latest trends and tragedies, everything that has influence on our behavior has been infiltrated by an agenda to control our thoughts. Whether their goal is to make us purchase a product, vote for a political party, or submit to experimental inoculations, there are forces at work who understand the functionalities of your mind far better than you do. Their goal is total control, but because they are the few and we are the many, they can only achieve total control through the age old tactic of divide and conquer. Never before have we been so divided, divided by politics, religion, nation, state, race, class, gender, and now vaccine status. To better understand how we got here, consider these three quotes from the Art of War by Sun Tzu. “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting. Victorious warriors win first and then go to war. The secret lies in confusing the enemy so that he cannot fathom our real intent.” Though Sun Tzu lived over 2,500 years ago, his work remains at the heart of our CIA, as well as the Chinese Communist Party’s strategy today. It’s no coincidence that around the same era as Sun Tzu, the words “United, we stand, divided, we fall,” were first recorded. It is unity that will save our communities. Our greatest power is our numbers, hence the relentless effort to shatter us into [00:39:00] broken fragments. As their agendas are being exposed, the dividers will stop at nothing to cover their crimes against humanity. They have bunkers. All we have is each other. The good news is that’s all we need. Though we are intrinsically interconnected, our minds are being wired to obsess on our differences. Contrary to social indoctrination, we do not have to be ideologically aligned to stand together. We don’t even have to like each other. There is only one thing that we must agree on, that freedom is our birthright. Now is the time to let go of whatever it is you’re holding onto that keeps you divided from your friends, family, and fellow humans. Rise above all the micro dramas and distractions to see that a much bigger story is unfolding. Swallow your pride, humble yourself. Let it go. I’m not suggesting that we look the other way when someone is clearly thwarting our forward momentum, there are people who deserve to be called out by name, especially those who are undermining our trust in each other. But even then, we should remember that there is a human life being affected by our words. We’ve been so conditioned to believe we are powerless, that we’ve become careless with our power, like toddlers with loaded guns. How many times do we need to shoot our own foot till we realize that the power is in our hands? The only thing that can stop us at this point is us. We’ve all been lied to, scammed, fooled, tricked, conned, and coerced. Yes, it sucks, but here we are, wiser and stronger than we were just three years ago. This is the moment for us to activate our innate ability to create solutions that can only happen through the awareness of symbiosis, defined as a mutually beneficial relationship between different groups. All of life depends on relationships. [00:41:00] Every living thing is in communication, from the stars to the planets, the Earth, the plants, the elements, the insects, the animals, the humans, and every cell within us. Real change out there begins with real change inside. The question is, how bad does it have to get before we’re willing to change?

In conclusion, you do not have to be a victim. You can learn this technology. It is not expensive. You can deploy it. Every single one of you can be leaders and warriors. You do not have to be victims. As I said, right here, we have more than 800 soldiers. Okay? Learn these methods. You learn the defensive and the offensive techniques, and I’m glad to continue to try to help you as we walk along this path, and become a force to be reckoned with, which will be able to overcome the globalist efforts to control and turn us into indentured servants. I thank you so much for your time. I hope this has been helpful, and thank you for walking the journey with me.

Robert W Malone MD, MS

About the author: Robert W. Malone MD, MS is the inventor of mRNA & DNA vaccines, RNA as a drug. Scientist, physician, writer, podcaster, commentator and advocate. Believer in our fundamental freedom of free speech.

You may become a free or paid subscriber at this link. Malone’s frequent emails are treasured on arrival here for abundant facts, wisdom and humor. Most posts are not this long, but it was an important speech. Thank you for reading.