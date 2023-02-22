Local innovation to replace aging bridges

The patented Fast Cast Bridge® is a cost-effective and efficient solution for municipalities

The City of Claremore is partnering with Premier Steel Services to install a new 30-foot bridge on Lowry Road, utilizing the company’s innovative Fast Cast Bridge® system. The installation will take place today. The entire process, from grading to clean up, will take only a few days and installation will happen in a matter of hours.

The bridge will replace three deteriorated metal pipe culverts and offer a long-term solution to flooding experienced in the area, even during a moderate rainfall. In addition, the new infrastructure will ensure safe access between State Highway 66 and Highway 88 for emergency vehicles, school bus routes, residential travel and utilized by the nearby industrial park.

“The bridge installation is part of an ongoing project for Lowry Road,” said Claremore City Manager John Feary. “Additionally, utilizing this innovative method will significantly reduce the time needed for road closures, limiting disruptions for area residents and businesses.”

Designed and manufactured in Northeast Oklahoma, the Fast Cast Bridge® utilizes a composite steel structure designed to last for decades, allowing for cost-effective installation and maintenance.

“Lowry Road is a vital artery for the Claremore Industrial Park, traveled by employees, suppliers and millions of dollars in product each year,” said Meggie-Froman-Knight, Executive Director for the Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority. “Quality and reliable infrastructure are crucial for ensuring our area business success and limiting business disruptions not only in our park but for other organizations across the globe who depend on the products created right here in Claremore.”

This is the first Fast Cast Bridge® project in Claremore and is one over 20 across the country. The innovative technology received a United States Patent in May 2022.

“As a lifelong resident of Claremore, I’m especially excited to part of an infrastructure solution in my hometown,” said Andy Vanaman, president of Premier Steel. “Our bridges are state-of-the-art and not only allow for quicker construction time, but are also a cost-effective alternative for road and pedestrian bridges.”Members of the media are invited to join and experience the bridge installation process and a time-lapse video will be available following the installation.

The Fast Cast Bridge® utilizes a composite steel structure that is designed and manufactured at Premier Steel’s Glenpool facility and filled with concrete during installation. The bridge takes only one day to install, and the entire process, including site preparation, excavation and cleanup, takes a week or less. The quick installation is minimally invasive to the surrounding area, and provides a cost-effective solution for tribes, counties and municipalities to repair failing infrastructure.

Based in Glenpool, Okla., Premier Steel is a full-service structural steel and fabrication provider that produces quality structures on time and within budget. More information on the Fast Cast Bridge™ can be found by clicking here.