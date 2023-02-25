America’s new state religion: comply or die

Tucker Carlson on Fox News recently provided a six minute segment titled The Church of Environmentalism (here), which brings to light a contradiction so incremental that it may have escaped the notice of many.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano later agreed with Carlson issuing a letter and video to select media in which he writes, “the American Constitution prohibits any state religion, but for some time the governing Democratic party has imposed on the American people the globalist cult, with its green agenda, its woke dogmas, its condemnations and cancel culture, its priests of the World Health Organization, the prophets of the World Economic Forum. A religion in all respects, all-encompassing not only for the life of the individuals who practice it, but also in the life of the nation that publicly confesses it, adapts laws and sentences to it, and inspires education and every governmental action around it.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano

“In the name of the globalist religion, its adherents demand that all citizens behave in accordance with the morality of the New World Order, accepting uncritically – and with an attitude of devout submission to religious authority – the doctrine defined ex cathedra by the Davos Sanhedrin…,” Archbishop Vigano continued.



“…For too long citizens and faithful have passively suffered the decisions of their political and religious leaders in the face of the evidence of their betrayal. Respect for authority is based on the recognition of a “theological” fact, that is, of the Lordship of Jesus Christ over individuals, nations, and the Church. If those in authority in the State and Church act against the citizens and the faithful, their power is usurped and their authority null and void. Let us not forget that rulers are not the owners of the State and the masters of the citizens, just as the Pope and the Bishops are not the owners of the Church and the masters of the faithful. If they do not want to be like fathers to us; if they do not want our good and indeed do everything to corrupt us in body and spirit, it is time to drive them out of their positions and call them to account for their betrayal, their crimes, and their scandalous lies.

The full text by Archbishop Vigano is available at the end of this post. If your Pastor, Priest, Minister, Rabi or Imam has not spoken on this perspective, please send this post for their consideration.

For those that are not believers in any faith, please consider psychology.

Hannah Arendt in “The Origins of Totalitarianism“ wrote, “The ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the convinced Communist, but people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction and the distinction between true and false no longer exists.” He further writes that the “under-current of totalitarianism [is] a naive belief that a flawless, humanoid being and a utopian society can be produced from scientific knowledge.”

In “The Psychology of Totalitarianism” Mattias Desmet notes, “Mechanistic ideology always lives on credit! In the future, once perfect knowledge has been achieved and perfect technology has been mastered, it will translocate the man-machine into paradise. Yet for now, it mainly makes people sick and depressed.” (emphasis added)