ORU draws Duke in first NCAA round

TULSA – The Oral Roberts men’s basketball team has been picked to be a No. 12 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and will play No. 5 seed Duke in Orlando, Florida, Thursday, March 16 at 7:10 CST on CBS.

It is the only Oklahoma college to make the Tournament this year and the Golden Eagles second NCAA Tournament appearance in three seasons.

In 2021, the Golden Eagles were picked a 15-seed and went to the Sweet Sixteen after defeating Ohio State and Florida, respectively. ORU claimed its spot in the NCAA tournament after winning three games in four days to claim The Summit League Championship and the league’s automatic bid. The Golden Eagles is 30-4 overall and went 18-0 in Summit League play. Oral Roberts currently has the longest winning streak in the nation (17).

In six previous trips to the tournament, ORU has a record of 4-6 with its last win on March 21, 2021, against No. 3 Florida, 81-78.

ORU is currently third in the nation in scoring offense (84.2), second in three pointers per game (10.8) and fifth in blocks per game (5.4). Max Abmas is sixth in the country in points per game (22.2), free-throw percentage (91.8) and three pointers per game (3.55).



It will be ORU’s first ever matchup against Duke as Blue Devils enter the tournament with a 26-8 overall record. Duke won the ACC Tournament title Saturday with a 59-49 win over No. 13 Virginia.



ORU had the nation’s fifth-toughest nonconference schedule that included the nation’s No. 1 team, Houston, on the road. Three of ORU’s non-league opponents won conference championships, either regular season or tournament championships, in their respective leagues (Houston, Saint Mary’s and Texas Southern). Showcasing the difficulty of ORU’s schedule this season, four opponents it faced reached the NCAA tournament as Houston, Saint Mary’s, Texas Southern and Utah State all qualified.

This team has the talent, drive, focus, and skills to win against the best in the nation. It is not a Cinderella story, but one of merit – coached, practiced and earned over time.