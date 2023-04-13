Beto O’Rourke to be keynote speaker at the Oklahoma Democratic Party State Convention

The Oklahoma Democratic Party has announced that Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke will be the keynote speaker at the Party’s 2023 State Convention, set for Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4 in Tulsa.

This year’s convention will be a two-day event at the newly remodeled Tulsa Cox Convention Center, 100 Civic Center. There will be opportunities for community outreach, training, and various opportunities for networking with local leaders, elected officials, and community partners across Oklahoma, organizers said.

On Saturday evening, O’Rourke, candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and the Democratic nominee for the 2022 Texas gubernatorial election, will be the Biennial Carl Albert Dinner special guest speaker. A reception will take place at 5:30 p.m., with the dinner at 7 p.m.

“Congressman O’Rourke has a unique ability to reach people where they are. His commonsense approach to governance truly resonates with the Democrats in Oklahoma,” said Alicia Andrews, Chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party.

“We are thrilled to present the Congressman to our convention delegates. As the featured speaker for our Carl Albert Awards Dinner, Mr. O’Rourke will share his vision for America, and will do so in his inimitable style,” said Andrews.

O’Rourke is a fourth-generation Texan, born and raised in El Paso, where he has served as a small business owner, a city council representative, and a member of Congress. He founded and currently leads Powered by People, a Texas-based organization that works to expand democracy and produce Democratic victories through voter registration and direct voter engagement. Powered by People has helped register over 250,000 unregistered Texans to vote since its inception in December 2019.

Beto is married to Amy O’Rourke, and together they are raising Ulysses, Molly, and Henry in El Paso’s historic Sunset Heights.

That evening will include presentations of the George Nigh New Leaders Award, Bob Lemon Humanitarian Award, Opio Toure Legislative Work Award, and the Carl Albert Life Time Achievement Award.

The event regularly honors “the legacy of Oklahoma’s own Carl Albert, who was a true champion of the Democratic Party and a leader in Congress.” Andrews noted. “We will be joined by prominent Democrats from across the state and the nation, as we come together to celebrate our shared values and vision for a better future and recognize award recipients for the George Nigh, Bob Lemon, Opio Toure, and Carl Albert awards.”

A notable quartet — former Oklahoma Governor (Nigh), one of the most generous men in state history (Lemon), a history-making legislator (Toure) and the highest ranking federal official in state history (Speaker of the House Albert).

“This is a unique opportunity to spend an evening with one of the most significant public figures in our country today. It is a true honor to welcome Beto O’Rourke to our great state,” Andrews added.

Also on Saturday, activities will include networking and the Chair’s Reception. Sunday will be a full day of Party business. For the complete convention schedule, click here.

Andrews described “attendance at the Carl Albert Dinner” as “vital to the success of the Oklahoma Democratic Party.” Prices run the gamut from $100 a head or $200 a pair to tables for $2,500 (more or less) and a range of advertising options for the event program. To purchase tickets, click here.

Purchasers of “EARLY BIRD tickets” will “enjoy a discounted price and a secure spot at the dinner before tickets sell out. But act fast — early bird tickets are only available through May 1.

The Oklahoma Democratic Party’s headquarters are at 3815 N Santa Fe Ave., Suite 122, Oklahoma City, OK 73118.

“The 2023 dinner is poised to be our best yet and I wanted to personally invite you to join us on Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. for an unforgettable evening of celebration and inspiration.”

For more information about the convention and the Oklahoma Democratic Party, visit okdemocrats.org or call 405-427-3366.

Patrick B. McQuigan contributed to this story.