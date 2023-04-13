Senator Markwayne Mullin Interview | The Patriot Sentinel Podcast

Sen. Markwayne Mullin didn’t pull punches with the Patriot Sentinel in an interview posted today after his recent listening tour of Oklahoma. Sen. Mullin is one of the leading voices in the Republican Party nationally in his first term in the U.S. Senate after serving in the House from 2013 to 2023. He is a farmer, rancher, business owner and the second Cherokee Nation citizen elected to the U.S. Senate.

Topics covered in the interview include:

Oklahoma is experiencing a historic drought and farming challenges are pressing issues. It is worse than during the dust bowl, but modern farming techniques have mitigated, in part, the worst of the damage.

Farm families want their children to be able to find jobs within the area if not on the farm so industrial development is a common focus.

Sen. Mullin broadly outlined the challenges with marijuana grow operations in the state saying, “There are over 8,000 permitted growing operations in Oklahoma (not counting illegal grows). In the whole state of California there are less than 50. That gives you an idea of what kind of mess we have walked ourselves into here in Oklahoma.”

Chinese purchase of land in as an agricultural and national security issue is also on the minds of Oklahomans Sen. Mullin said adding a bit of sarcastic humor on spy balloons.

Sen. Mullin’s review of the Biden Administration was brief and brutal, “You honestly can’t make this up. You couldn’t purposely try to be this bad as a president. It’s shameful what is happening right now in the White House.”

Don’t miss this episode of the Patriot Sentinel Podcast, click for the full interview.