Challenges to work with Gen Z

A recent survey released today explores perceptions of Gen Z workers among managers and business leaders. The report also shares insight into the top reasons why Gen Z employees get fired. Overall, the survey garnered responses from 1.000 managers and business leaders who believe Gen Z is the most difficult generation to work with. The report was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com,

“As a result of COVID-19 and remote education, it’s possible that GenZers lack the foundation to be more successful than older generations in entry-level positions,” says Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller.

Overall, 74 percent of managers and business leaders say Gen Z is more difficult to work with compared to other generations. Among the respondents surveyed, 11 percent say it is difficult to work with Gen Z ‘all of the time,’ 39 percent say ‘most of the time,’ 16 percent say ‘a lot of the time, and 20 percent say ‘some of the time.’ Additionally, respondents cited top reasons why they believe Gen Zers are challenging to work with. Thirty-nine percent say Gen Zers ‘lack technological skills,’ 37 percent say they ‘lack effort,’ 37 percent say they ‘lack motivation,’ and 37 percent say they ‘lack productivity.’ Furthermore, respondents also say Gen Zers are ‘easily distracted,’ ‘easily offended,’ and ‘dishonest.’

Survey results also indicate that, among managers who find Gen Zers difficult to work with, 59 percent say they have fired a Gen Zer. Sixty-five percent say it is ‘much more common’ or ‘somewhat more common’ to let go of Gen Z workers. In fact, 20 percent say they have had to fire a Gen Z employee within a week of their start date, while 27 percent say within a month. According to respondents, the top reasons for firing Gen Z workers is because they lack motivation and effort, and are too easily offended.

Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller continued, “We know that with remote work and education, communication skills do not develop as well and people tend to work more independently. Hiring managers need to be cognizant of this; GenZ may need more training when it comes to professional skills.”

Among respondents who say Gen Z is the most difficult generation to work with, 34 percent say they prefer to work with Millennials, 30 percent say Gen Xers, and 4 percent say Baby Boomers. Respondents who prefer working with Millennials say this group has the highest productivity and technological skills. Likewise, respondents who prefer working with Gen Xers say this group is the most honest and productive.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish on April 14, 2023. In total, 1,000 participants in the United States completed the full survey. Respondents went through a primary screening to include only respondents who are managers or involved in hiring employees, and a secondary screening to include only respondents who find Gen Z to be the most difficult generation to work with. Overall, 134 were disqualified by the primary screening question, and 347 were disqualified by the secondary screening question. All participants had to pass through demographic filters to ensure they are currently employed, work at a company with more than 10 employees, have a household income of at least $50,000 per year, and are at least 25 years old. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/3-in-4-managers-find-it-difficult-to-work-with-genz/

