Intensive Ivermectin Use: 74 Percent Reduction in Deaths

Analysis: A new peer-reviewed study published by Cureus (Part of Springer Nature Group) August 8 found a 74 percent reduction in excess deaths in 10 states in Peru with the most intensive ivermectin use over a 30-day period following peak deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is contrary to past public health official assertions for treatment.

When ivermectin was available without restriction, there was a fourteenfold reduction in nationwide excess deaths. Once access to ivermectin was restricted by the government, a thirteenfold increase in excess deaths was observed in the two months following the limitation of its use. The findings align with summary data from the World Health Organization for the same time period in Peru.

Ivermectin is a widely known and inexpensive treatment against parasitic diseases. Scientists believe the drug can also bind to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, limiting its morbidity and infectivity.

Click here for more in a report from The Epoch Times.

Further, it should be noted that American medical schools did not immediately publish treatment protocols during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Narrative driven legacy media asserted a vaccine was the only answer. Any critic of that narrative was ridiculed and derided.

Increasingly detailed research from multiple sources show public health authority a failure to provide treatment while telling those suffering with COVID-19 to “stay home until it gets bad, then come to the hospital and we will put you on a ventilator,” may have led to the unnecessary death of tens-of-thousands of Americans.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who is slandered by those calling him an “anti-vaxer” when he supports vaccines which are scientifically tested and when producers are not given blanket immunity from product liability, wrote a stunning book titled, “The Real Anthony Fauci” published in 2021.

Christiane Northrup, MD, former assistant clinical professor of Ob/Gyn, University of Vermont College of Medicine wrote about the book, “If you’ve ever wondered why so many good scientists and doctors have been silenced for discoveries that don’t fit the mainstream Big Pharma narrative, look no further than Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s tour de force expose’ of Anthony Fauci.

Newshounds will remember that Sen. Rand Paul sent, at the end of July, an “official criminal referral” on Anthony Fauci to the Department of Justice at the end of July. Not that Attorney General Merrick Garland would do his job, but maybe his replacement will.

Regardless, there is a growing consensus that the entire shameful history of this worldwide public health panic over COVID-19 be fully disclosed to the public in a “Nuremburg” style trial.

A movie has been made on the book and the trailer follows: