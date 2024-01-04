Firefighters Vs. Police Officers for Charity

Oklahoma firefighters take on Oklahoma police officers in the Ninth Annual Smoke & Guns Charity MMA and Boxing Event presented by QuikTrip on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at BOK Center. In this one-night only event, Tulsa’s best will go toe-to-toe in the ring to benefit the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp and Special Olympics of Oklahoma. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 4 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com.



The Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp benefits children that suffer major burns and other traumatic injuries that cause dis-figuration and disabilities. In the United States, there are several camps just for the purpose of helping these children cope with their injuries. Special Olympics of Oklahoma provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

About 918 Fully Involved

918 Fully Involved is a non-profit organization co-founded by a Tulsa Firefighter for the benefit of the Tulsa community. Its members include Dustin Fletcher – President, Matt Condry – Vice President, & Daniel Twist – Fight Coordinator. Smoke and Guns is a charity event to raise funds for donations to the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp and Oklahoma Special Olympics.

