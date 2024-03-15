Humphrey Comments on Dead Legislation

Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, released today a list of his legislation that did not advance from the House of Representatives by the March 14 third-reading deadline for bills from their chamber of origin. Here is what Oklahoma lost from political manipulations of our elected legislature.

House Bill 3086, would have required all Oklahoma school and university board members to be United States citizens.

“I received credible reports that China is working to place Chinese nationals on our major university boards,” Humphrey said. “I authored a bill to require boards members to be U.S. citizens, but the bill was not heard. This makes it harder for us to stop foreign nationals form serving on our school boards.”

House Bill 3133, would have resulted in cartel and gang members trafficking in fentanyl being charged as terrorists.

“Cartels are intentionally distributing fentanyl to kill Americans,” Humphrey said. “I received reports that approximately 107,0000 Americans were killed last year due to fentanyl. I am truly mystified why anyone would oppose legislation that would declare cartel or gang members trafficking fentanyl terrorists.”

Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane

House Bill 3083, a measure that would have cut excise tax on the sale of motor vehicles, was not heard.

“This bill would have reduced excise tax significantly, but it did not get a hearing,” Humphrey said.

Rep. Humphrey also filed a bill to allow elected officials to tour state prisons without prior notification or approval, a move he said is necessary with all the reports of rape, assaults, stabbings, and staff shortages.

“This would have allowed those elected to serve the people the ability to determine the real condition of prisons,” Humphrey said. “It is disappointing for public safety that this bill was not heard.”

House Bill 3024 to prevent homeless people from dominating the state’s critical infrastructure.

“I don’t want to have people defecating on the sidewalks and streets,” he said. “I don’t think we need drug paraphernalia in our public places. I ran a bill to ensure that we maintain and protect our public facilities and infrastructure. However, this bill was not allowed a hearing on the House floor.”

House Bill 3084 to stop students from coming to schools dressed as or acting as animals, commonly referred to as furries.

“Schools across the state have some asking for animal accommodations,” Humphrey said. “It is sad this issue was not addressed.”

Rep. Humphrey said his biggest disappointment, however, was a bill that to create a data system that would connect all criminal justice agencies.

“Presently we have many claiming that State Question 780 has been a success,” he said. “However, we have zero data to verify these claims. I submit that due to McGirt we have had many cases removed from state court dockets. No one is able to establish how many cases have been removed from the state tribal court. State question 780 reduced numerous felony charges to misdemeanors. Despite the reduced felonies and the numerous case removed by McGirt, it is my understanding our prison population continues to significantly increase. This would certainly indicate that we have huge issues in our criminal justice system. That is why I am tremendously perplexed why such a critical piece of legislation was not considered.“

Justin Humphrey serves District 19 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Choctaw and Pushmataha counties and parts of Atoka and Bryan counties.