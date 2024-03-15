Skiatook Lake Kicks off 2024 Bassmaster Classic

B.A.S.S. and Progressive Insurance (PGR), a leader in auto and other insurance that’s been around since 1937, has announced in a release today the Bassmaster Classic Progressive Celebrity Pro-Am Tournament presented by Bass Pro Shops, the 2024 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic Presented by Jockey Outdoors.

Staying true to their forward-thinking commitment, Progressive has invited celebrities from the NFL, NASCAR and MLB, as well as top-performing musicians, to join Bassmaster Elite Series anglers in kicking off Classic week events on Skiatook Lake in Skiatook, Okla., March 21 from 7 to 11 a.m.

“Over the years, Progressive has enjoyed witnessing the passion and commitment displayed by fans and anglers alike during the Bassmaster Classic,” said Eric Doubler, Progressive Recreational Lines Direct Business Leader. “As the country’s No. 1 boat insurer, we’re excited to expand our involvement by bringing a variety of celebrity talent together with some of the top competitors in the sport to take part in the Bassmaster Classic Progressive Celebrity Pro-Am Tournament presented by Bass Pro Shops.”

The Pro-Am reflects the massive popularity of competitive fishing in pop culture and will match some of the world’s best anglers with popular musicians and top athletes from other professional sports.

Joining anglers from the Bassmaster Elite Series are:

NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain

Multi-motorsports competitor Travis Pastrana

Former Minnesota Vikings’ defensive end Brian Robison

Southern rock band Whiskey Myers front man Cody Cannon

Singer/songwriter Koe Wetzel

Social media influencer Hood Fishing Entertainment

Barstool Outdoors talent/host Sydnie Wells

In addition to the athletes and musicians partnering with Elite Series pros, the Pro-Am will also feature the father-son MLB team of Mickey Brantley and Michael Brantley, as well as the team of Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker Patrick Queen and Taylor Knowles.

Celebrities in the Pro-Am will be paired with some of the biggest names in professional bass fishing, including:

Four-time Bassmaster Classic champion Rick Clunn, who is competing in his 50th year of tournament fishing and who will fish his 500th B.A.S.S. tournament in April

Legendary Florida pro and 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open presented by SEVIIN winner Scott Martin

Three-time Classic qualifier and two-time Elite champion Jamie Hartman

Mercury B.A.S.S. Nation presented by Lowrance champion Matty Wong

Minnesota veteran and 2021 Progressive Insurance Angler of the Year Seth Feider

2021 Bassmaster College Team of the Year member Logan Parks

Oklahoma pro and St. Croix Bassmaster Opens presented by SEVIIN angler John Soukup

Eight-time Classic qualifier and two-time B.A.S.S. winner Chris Zaldain

“We are excited to work with Progressive and Bass Pro Shops to bring the Pro-Am to the weeklong celebration of the Classic,” said B.A.S.S. CEO Chase Anderson. “The celebrity field in this event shows the immense popularity of competitive fishing in professional sports and the music industry, and we are excited to bring some of the biggest names from the professional sports and entertainment world together.”

The pairings for the 2024 Bassmaster Classic Progressive Celebrity Pro-Am presented by Bass Pro Shops are listed below:

Team #1: Patrick Queen and Taylor Knowles

Team #2: Michael Brantley and Mickey Brantley

Team #3: Travis Pastrana and Scott Martin

Team #4: Cody Cannon and John Soukup

Team #5: Ross Chastain and Logan Parks

Team #6: Brian Robison and Jamie Hartman

Team #7: Koe Wetzel and Matty Wong

Team #8: Randy Moss and Rick Clunn

Team #9: Sydnie Wells and Seth Feider

Team #10: Hood Fishing Entertainment and Chris Zaldain

To follow the event, tune into Bassmaster.com.

