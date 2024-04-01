U.S. Attorney 2nd OP. Prosecuting Predators

Today, in a media release, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced the launch of Operation Clean Sweep II. This operation is aimed at holding accountable child predators throughout the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Operation Clean Sweep II is partnered with the Tornado Alley Child Exploitation and Trafficking Task Force (TACETT) created by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). More than 40 federal, state, and tribal law enforcement committed resources to help prevent, identify, investigate and ultimately prosecute child exploitation.

“Statistics show that crimes against children are growing at a large rate across the country,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “The Northern District of Oklahoma will remain steadfast in our battle against child predators and those who exploit children.”

“Operations of this magnitude are necessary to identify and prosecute those who exploit children in our community,” said Robert Melton, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, HSI Dallas – Oklahoma and Texas Panhandle Division. “HSI is committed to working with federal, state, and tribal partners to ensure those who victimize children are held accountable for their actions.”

The operation’s first 11 defendants were arrested and charged with:

Timothy Don Major, Jr. , 34 of Tulsa is charged with Coercion and Enticement of a Minor; Receipt of Child Pornography; Possession of Child Pornography in Indian Country.

, 34 of Tulsa is charged with Coercion and Enticement of a Minor; Receipt of Child Pornography; Possession of Child Pornography in Indian Country. Nicholas Kyle Dietzel , 43, of Tulsa is charged with Attempted Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 12 Years of Age; Attempted Interstate Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct with a Person Under 18 Years of Age; Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor; Attempted Distribution of Child Pornography to a Minor; Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography; Possession of Child Pornography in Indian Country.

, 43, of Tulsa is charged with Attempted Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 12 Years of Age; Attempted Interstate Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct with a Person Under 18 Years of Age; Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor; Attempted Distribution of Child Pornography to a Minor; Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography; Possession of Child Pornography in Indian Country. Sequoyah Hinzo , 29, of Jay, a United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians Tribe member, is charged with Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 12 Years of Age in Indian Country (Counts 1 and 2); Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor by Force and Threat in Indian Country (Count 3); Coercion and Enticement of a Minor (Count 4); Receipt and Distribution of Child Possession of Child Pornography in Indian Country (Count 5) Possession of Child Pornography in Indian Country (Count 6).

, 29, of Jay, a United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians Tribe member, is charged with Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 12 Years of Age in Indian Country (Counts 1 and 2); Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor by Force and Threat in Indian Country (Count 3); Coercion and Enticement of a Minor (Count 4); Receipt and Distribution of Child Possession of Child Pornography in Indian Country (Count 5) Possession of Child Pornography in Indian Country (Count 6). Lorenzo Ricky Jones , 34, of Tulsa, is charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

, 34, of Tulsa, is charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Kevin Lee Forney , 63, of Skiatook, is charged with Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography; Possession of Child Pornography

, 63, of Skiatook, is charged with Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography; Possession of Child Pornography Justin Lee Wheeler , 41, of Terlton, and member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor

, 41, of Terlton, and member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor Tallo Dominic Williams , 48, of Bristow, is charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

, 48, of Bristow, is charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Bryon Alan Lee ,31, of Sapulpa and a member of the Cherokee Nation, is charged with Production of Child Pornography; Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography; Possession of Child Pornography in Indian Country; Commission of Felony Sex Offense Involving a Minor by a Registered Sex Offender.

,31, of Sapulpa and a member of the Cherokee Nation, is charged with Production of Child Pornography; Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography; Possession of Child Pornography in Indian Country; Commission of Felony Sex Offense Involving a Minor by a Registered Sex Offender. Brandon Earl Presley , 29, of Bixby, is charged with Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country; Production of Child Pornography; Possession of and Access with Intent to View Child Pornography

, 29, of Bixby, is charged with Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country; Production of Child Pornography; Possession of and Access with Intent to View Child Pornography Jason Wayne Case , 43, of Miami, is charged with Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography; Possession of and Access with Intent to View Child Pornography

, 43, of Miami, is charged with Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography; Possession of and Access with Intent to View Child Pornography Kyle Jackson Fugate, 26 of Bixby, is charged with Attempted Coercion or Enticement of a Minor

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) CyberTipline is the nation’s centralized reporting system for the online exploitation of children. Since its inception in 1998, the NCMEC’s CyberTipline has received more than 144 million reports.

Statistics from 2023 provided by NCMEC show the following:

The CyberTipline received more than 36.2 million reports which is a dramatic increase from 2019 when they received 16 million reports.

The largest category reported in 2023 is related to suspected child sexual abuse material.

An increase of 300% in online enticement reports between 2021 – 2023. This increase was due to the trend of financial sextortion, where offenders aggressively blackmail children for financial gain.

More than 4,700 reports of child sexual abuse material were generated using GAI (AI) technology

To combat the dramatic increase of exploitation of children, in December 2022, NCMEC launched a groundbreaking platform, Take It Down. This free and anonymous service allows users to submit a report online. This report can help remove online nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit photos and videos that depict a child under 18 years old. For example, if a child sent a picture to someone and now that person is threatening to post it online. Whether the photo is posted or not, Take It Down helps remove it from places it might appear.

Operation Clean Sweep II is led by Deputy Criminal Chief Christopher J. Nassar and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Robert. The TACETT incorporates personnel from HSI Tulsa, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Tulsa Police Department, Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, Rogers County Sheriff’s Office, LeFlore County District Attorney’s Office, Muskogee Police Department, Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, Pryor Creek Police Department, Skiatook Police Department, Broken Arrow Police Department, Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, Collinsville Police Department, Owasso Police Department, Mayes County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, Checotah Police Department, Sapulpa Police Department, Bristow Police Department, Glenpool Police Department, Tahlequah Police Department, Coweta Police Department, Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police Department, Osage County Sheriff’s Office, McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Each case listed above is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. The U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section leads PSC, which marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and identifies and rescues victims. For more information about PSC, please visit DOJ’s PSC page. For more information about internet safety education, please visit the resources tab on that page.

If you or someone you know is a victim of child exploitation confidential help is available. Resources and contact information for child exploitation are available through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The CyberTipline can be found here.

An indictment or criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court

of law.