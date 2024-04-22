Manufacturing Career Fair Thursday

Tulsa Community College with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, will host a Manufacturing Career Fair on Thursday, April 25 at the TCC Northeast Campus.

Designed to showcase opportunities within the manufacturing sector, the career fair will feature numerous employers from the region. These companies are eager to connect with potential candidates who are interested in exploring career paths in manufacturing with great starting wages.

Bring your resume, dress professionally, and be ready to interview! TCC students and alumni are welcome to set an appointment with Career Services for resume and interview help.

WHEN: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 11 a.m.-2 p.m, Veterans early at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: TCC Northeast Campus, Engineering Technology Building (Building 4) 3727 E Apache St, Tulsa. A map of the campus can be found here.

WHO: Current TCC students, alumni, future/prospective students, and the general public are welcome to attend the career fair to meet with potential employers.

For more information, contact CareerServices@tulsacc.edu. TCC is a vital link to workforce development for northeast Oklahoma, serving more Oklahomans than any other higher education institution in the state. Roughly 20,000 students enroll in credit courses each year throughout TCC’s four main campuses, and more than 70% of graduating students complete TCC debt free. For more, visit www.tulsacc.edu.