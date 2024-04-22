Child Vaccines and the Autism Epidemic

For decades, children who developed autism after receiving routine vaccines have been denied justice. Their parents have been ridiculed, gaslighted, left to cope on their own. Kids suffered.

All because the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP) determined vaccines didn’t cause autism in three “test” claims. Those three claims determined the fate of over 5,000 children in the NVICP’s Omnibus Autism Proceeding (OAP) — and those 5,000 children represented hundreds of thousands of vaccine-injured children.

This twisted miscarriage of justice directly affected the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Bruesewitz v. Wyeth, largely shielding the pharmaceutical industry from liability for vaccine injury.

What if the NVICP Omnibus Autism Proceeding rulings were based on fraud?

CHD thinks so. On April 2nd, World Autism Day, Rolf Hazlehurst, senior staff attorney at CHD, filed a motion to expose the fraud upon the courts we allege DOJ lawyers committed — fraud that led to a SCOTUS court decision that let Big Pharma off the hook for injuring millions of children.

Click here to watch a 3-min. video for more detail.