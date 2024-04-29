The Cost of Illegal Invasion

How much money does illegal immigration cost the taxpayers of Oklahoma and the people of the United States? Billions upon billions of dollars. I have never figured out a way to accurately come up with an estimate, but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure the sums are astronomical.

Now, I don’t particularly blame the millions of people pouring into America to seek out a better life for themselves and their families. The blame, of course, lies with Joe Biden who basically declared after he was elected that “the southern border is open! Come on in!”

In President Trump’s final year, while he was building the wall and enforcing our border laws, there were around 400,000 illegal crossings. In 2023 alone, there were over 2 million, and most of these illegal migrants have been released into America to go wherever they want.

The 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution declares that “powers not delegated to the United States… nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States.” Therefore, the states have a right to address illegal migrants if the federal government is not following the law to protect our border.

Texas has subsequently passed legislation to address illegal migrants, and the Oklahoma Legislature has now wisely followed suit with the passage of HB 4156. First-time offenders will owe up to a $500 fine and could have jail time up to one year. Second-time offenders will be charged up to $1,000 and could face two years of prison time.

The bill’s author and Senate Leader Greg Treat declared, “The Oklahoma Legislature is taking the necessary action to protect our citizens. Doing nothing is unconscionable.” We are grateful for Senator Treat’s leadership.

About the author: Mike Mazzei, CFP®, MPAS®, is the President of Tulsa Wealth Advisors. A Certified Financial Planner professional, and Master Planner Advanced Studies, he created The Financial Freedom Process™ to help individuals leverage their wealth in order to help them achieve their lifetime visions. Mike is a former Oklahoma State Senator (Dist. 25 in Tulsa) & OK Sec. of Budget. He is the proud husband to Noel and father to 5 great kids.