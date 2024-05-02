OK’s Immigration & Integrity Bills Praised

Heritage Action, a conservative grassroots organization with two million activists nationwide, including thousands of Oklahomans, Wednesday praised Governor Kevin Stitt and state lawmakers for leading the nation in addressing illegal immigration and election integrity, two top concerns for Americans.

Heritage Action released the following statement from Executive Vice President Ryan Walker after Governor Stitt signed HB 3156, a bill to ban the use of ranked-choice voting (RCV), and HB 4156, which bans sanctuary cities and makes illegal immigration a state crime:

“The safety of our communities and integrity of our elections are two of the most important issues for millions of Americans across the country. As Joe Biden, progressives in Congress, and Left-wing activists in states push an agenda that undermines our sovereignty, Oklahoma is fighting back.

“By signing HB 3156 and HB 4156, Governor Stitt, Speaker McCall and Oklahoma state lawmakers sent a clear message: Sanctuary cities and election gimmicks are not welcome in the Sooner State. Heritage Action applauds Oklahoma and encourages other states to follow suit to fight the Biden border crisis and restore trust in our elections.”

The Oklahoma Legislature’s passage of HB 3156 and HB 4156 builds on nationwide momentum to combat the Left’s attempts to implement RCV and facilitate illegal immigration.

By proactively banning RCV and making illegal immigration a state crime, Oklahoma is one of more than a dozen states working on legislation this year to secure elections and promote trust in our systems. Oklahoma currently ranks 4th out of 51 on The Heritage Foundation’s Election Integrity Scorecard.

Due to the catastrophe at the border caused by the Biden administration, the number of Americans who support tougher immigration restrictions has been steadily increasing. Three-fourths of Americans—a bipartisan majority—now believe the situation at the border is ‘a crisis’ or ‘very serious,’ while only 7% view it as ‘not much of a problem.’

Heritage Action strongly supports H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, as the only federal solution to secure the border and ending the Biden-designed crisis that’s exacerbating the drug, crime, and cost of living crises facing the country.

BACKGROUND: