Keep Oklahoma Beautiful Paint Program

Keep Oklahoma Beautiful (KOB) will open applications for its Paint Oklahoma Beautiful program June 1, 2024. This initiative supports community beautification projects by providing organizations with paint donated by HIS Paint and stipend checks for supplies.

The Paint Oklahoma Beautiful program allows eligible organizations to apply for donated paint to enhance the visual appeal of public spaces. “We are so thrilled to partner with HIS Paint and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality to bring this program to communities across the state of Oklahoma,” said Maeve Phillips, Program Manager at KOB. “We want to empower local groups to take pride in their town and contribute to a more beautiful Oklahoma.”

In a release today the group notes that interested groups and organizations can apply and find more information about this initiative at www.keepoklahomabeautiful.com. The deadline for application is July 31, 2024. This program is part of KOB’s broader mission to empower Oklahoma citizens to preserve and enhance the state’s natural beauty and ensure a healthy, sustainable future.

Last year 25 buildings were revitalized in 18 communities throughout Oklahoma. Participants used 615 gallons of recycled paint that would have otherwise been send to the landfill.

Those interested in applying can contact program manager, Maeve Phillips, at maeve@keepoklahomabeautiful.com or 405.286.9141.