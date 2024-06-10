Tucker Carlson Brings Tour to BOK

Tucker Carlson announced today his first-ever national arena tour, TUCKER CARLSON LIVE 2024, a Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) Production. Carlson’s event is set for the BOK Center in Tulsa, Wednesday, September 11, with special guest Dan Bongino.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com.

As the presidential election unfolds this fall, Tucker will be reacting live to the latest developments and joined on stage by some of the smartest, most interesting people in America.

“I can’t wait to take our show on the road in cities across America. We’re going to be talking about real issues with real people. You’d better believe the Establishment will be losing their minds,” said Tucker Carlson.

The production is presented by Sambrosa.com and brought to you by Swan Bitcoin.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for Sambrosa to present one of the most important talks across the country at a time that couldn’t be more impactful,” said Jeffrey Van Hierden, President of Sambrosa.com. “As a leader in wellness care, we look forward to giving people the opportunity to hear from one of the most respected voices in media today.”

“This is a massive opportunity for Swan to discuss how Bitcoin can help fix some of the world’s most pressing problems with hundreds of thousands of people across the country,” said Cory Klippsten, Founder and CEO Swan.com.

Tucker Carlson is America’s leading conservative journalist and media personality, whose Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) is committed to telling the truth about the things that matter clearly and without fear.

He publishes episodes of the Tucker Carlson Show, a long-form podcast, each week. The show has rocketed to the top of the charts since it was launched last year.

Previously, Tucker hosted the most-watched cable news show of all time, and is also the author of two New York Times bestselling books, “Ship of Fools” and “The Long Slide.”

“Tucker Carlson is an ambassador of truth and commonsense and staunch defender of the family. He is one of the last true journalists in America not afraid to expose the lies and champion the issues moms care about most. We are thrilled to be a part of this tour,” said Kimberly Fletcher, Founder of Moms For America.

TUCKER CARLSON LIVE TOUR DATES & SPECIAL GUESTS

Wed, Sep 4, – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – Special guest Russell Brand

Thu, Sep 5, 2024 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center – Special guest Vivek Ramaswamy

Fri, Sep 6, – Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena – Special guest Tulsi Gabbard

Sat, Sep 7, – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center – Special guest Glenn Beck

Wed, Sep 11, – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center – Special guest Dan Bongino

Thu, Sep 12, – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – Special guest Megyn Kelly

Fri, Sep 13, – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena – Special guest Charlie Kirk

Mon, Sep 16, – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – Special guest Alex Jones

Wed, Sep 18, – Fort Bend, TX – Ford Bend Epicenter – Special guest confirmed, to be announced soon.

Fri, Sep 20, 2024 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena with special guest Kid Rock

Sat, Sep 21, 2024 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center – Special guest confirmed, to be announced soon.

Tue, Sep 24, 2024 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena – Special guest Roseanne Barr

Thu, Sep 26, 2024 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Arena – Special guests Marjorie Taylor Greene

and Dr. Kevin Roberts

Fri, Sep 27, 2024 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena – Special guest confirmed, to be announced soon.

Sat, Sep 28, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Special guest Donald Trump Jr.