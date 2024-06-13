Early Voting Begins!

Early voting, also known as in-person absentee voting, begins today for voters across the state! Early voting locations will be open Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting will also be available Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No excuse is needed to vote early, but you must vote at an early voting location in the county where you are registered to vote. A list of early voting locations is available on the State Election Board website.

Voters are reminded that Oklahoma has modified, closed primary elections. In order to participate in a political party’s primary election, you must be a registered voter of that political party – unless the party has chosen to open its primaries to Independent (unaffiliated) voters. There are three recognized political parties in Oklahoma: Republican, Democratic, and Libertarian.

For the 2024-2025 election years, the Democratic Party has chosen to open its primaries to Independent voters. The Republican and Libertarian parties have chosen to keep their primaries closed.

Independent voters who wish to participate in the Democratic Primary, must request a Democratic Primary ballot from election workers. Independent voters may not vote a Republican Primary ballot or a Libertarian Primary ballot.

Some voters may also have nonpartisan elections on the ballot. Voters should be sure to check the OK Voter Portal or the election list for nonpartisan elections and/or propositions on the ballot. Voters do not have to participate in a primary election in order to vote a nonpartisan ballot.

Voters should be prepared to show a valid form of identity when checking in with election officials at their early voting location. More information on proof of identity can be found on the State Election Board website.

Those with questions should contact their County Election Board or the State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.