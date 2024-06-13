US Senate Grows Courage

Senate Republicans on Thursday announced a hold policy on numerous President Joe Biden nominees in response to the 46th president’s “radical lawfare” against former President Donald Trump and other political opponents. Punchbowl News reports, “This represents a significant expansion of an existing pledge by Trump allies to stall Democratic-led initiatives — both legislation and nominations — on the Senate floor.”

Sen. J.D. Vance with Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and Eric Schmitt (R-MO) will block swift confirmation of roughly four dozen of Biden’s nominees throughout various positions of the government.

Pundits note that under the blockade, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) would have to spend significant time to confirm the nominees. He may still be able to accomplish confirmation, but it will be a far more complicated process.

Here is the letter:

It is doubtful Oklahoma Senator James Langford would rise from his knees to support the effort, but many believe Sen. Markwayne Mullin, who has not been shy in criticism of Sen. Schumer’s disingenuous hypo-partisan machinations in the past, may join the effort.

Today Sen. Mullin released the following statement reaffirming his support for continued nationwide access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) and rejecting Senate Democrats’ baseless, calculated attempts to scare the American people through a ‘Summer of Show Votes’ [hypo-partisan machinations].

“Like many Americans, my wife and I struggled for years to have children,” said Sen. Mullin. “Thankfully, IVF and other fertility services have helped countless couples fulfill their dreams of starting a family, including my own. Despite Senate Democrats’ desperate attempts to politicize this issue and fear-monger to voters, the reality is, not a single Senate Republican opposes in vitro fertilization, in fact, we emphatically support it. I will not participate in Chuck Schumer’s latest political ‘Show Vote’ exercise.”