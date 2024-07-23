Our American Leader

Opinion: When former-President Donald J. Trump is elected again, America will have a leader worthy of the name. This will be a stark contrast with the duplicitous Non-Democratic Criminal Cartel of the morally vacuous currently destroying our personal and national economy and so much more.

In the immediate aftermath of the failed assassination attempt, President Trump thought first of the American people and stood with fist raised. Never surrender. Fight on for freedom. The message was clear. He said later he was most proud of the crowd because they didn’t run but immediately moved to provide aid and comfort to the injured. Trump wanted the world to know, America will always fight for Liberty against the fascists who are the evil they publicly rail against.

Obviously the United Secret Service, at this event, planned and executed miserably as the woke Director, who resigned today, admitted. The details of that failure should be investigated publicly and featured on every evening news program, but the morally vacuous media can’t bring itself to criticize those of like mind. Even if it could greatly multiply viewership, they can’t give up Marxist ideology because it’s so much fun to redistribute other people’s money.

Local media are no better than national. With featured refugees from legacy media, this site has long been different but, in response, we are often shadow and outright banned. We are the most famous local journalists few have heard of, but our regular readers reach in Oklahoma is significant. We suspected the Internet would betray us and simply use the worldwide architecture to reach our neighbors. Don’t give a dead fish for clicks.

If you are a writer that still believes in Old School Journalism, we welcome you to submit work for publication. We write here for the Tulsa Metro Market over a million strong. We are also looking for a Managing Editor and Business Manager with the hope one will rise to publisher one day. My Family will continue this effort regardless of this publisher’s participation. I am increasingly focused on Straight Up on Substack (click here for that email based online site and subscribe today).

Every policy of the current administration has failed America. There are many examples and no question: inflation is a direct result of government policy, criminal invaders are killing our children, leftist cities are crumbling, public education has become trendy indoctrination absent merit, lawfare threatens everyone, and the Biden Administration, whoever is running it, has begun WW III.

That’s enough.

At a recent Tulsa High School Alumni event, one former classmate leaned in and opened a conversation with, “Trump’s NASTY.” Apparently, his last piece of news was from eight years ago of a private conversation using a word both men and women use in private. He did not know about Hunter Biden’s laptop detailing the crackhead’s whore-mongering, the millions of Biden family grifting from China and Ukraine among other nations, or Ashley Biden’s court documented personal diary declaring her father, President Joe Biden, repeatedly showered with her – his own prepubescent daughter – how twisted and nasty is that? No wonder Joe Biden’s mind melted absent a soul.

How can the so-called Democratic Machine legally hide a president and deceive the world? Apparently until dementia is demonstrated in debate. Now, as Leftist Handmaiden Harris tries to step up, this writer bets on Arizona Senator Mark Kelly to eventually head the Democrat ticket, but time will tell. Quoting the Old School British theme, let us all “stay calm and carry on.” Americans are in this to win this.