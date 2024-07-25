Oklahoma 6th in At-Risk Youth

In a report released Wednesday, personal-finance website WalletHub compared states to find Oklahoma youth rank 6th (1=Most at Risk; 25=Avg.) by their comparisons. The data set ranges from the share of disconnected youth to the labor force participation rate among young adults to the youth poverty rate.

At-risk youth are often defined as, “a child who is less likely to transition successfully into adulthood. Success can include academic success and job readiness, as well as the ability to be financially independent. It also can refer to the ability to become a positive member of society by avoiding a life of crime.”

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 15 key indicators of youth risk. The data set ranges from the share of disconnected youth to the labor force participation rate among young adults to the youth poverty rate.



At-Risk Youth in Oklahoma (1=Most at Risk; 25=Avg.):

Overall Rank: 6 th

9 th – % of Disconnected Youth

– % of Disconnected Youth 2 nd – % of Youth Without a High School Diploma

– % of Youth Without a High School Diploma 2 nd – % of Overweight & Obese Youth

– % of Overweight & Obese Youth 22 nd – % of Youth Drug Users

– % of Youth Drug Users 9 th – Youth Poverty Rate

– Youth Poverty Rate 16th – % of Homeless Youth

For the full report, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-most-at-risk-youth/37280