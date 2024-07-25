Tulsa Housing Availability Jumps

Construction Coverage, a website that compares construction software and insurance, just released a new report on the largest cities that have seen the biggest increases in housing inventory. Tulsa enjoyed the 5th largest increase in America.

The current housing shortage—which is now estimated to be between four million and seven million homes—can trace its beginnings to long before the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 10 years following the Great Recession, the United States constructed fewer new homes than in any other decade since the 1960s.

Simply put, the nation has not built a sufficient number of homes to meet demand—though this lack of housing affects certain areas more severely than others. Researchers ranked locations based on the percentage change in the average monthly housing inventory—the total number of active listings plus pending sales at the end of the month—between Q1 2023 and Q1 2024.

Here is a look at the data for Tulsa, OK

In the first quarter of 2023, the months’ supply in Tulsa was 1.7 months.

As of Q1 2024, that figure is 2.3 .

. Over that same span, Tulsa experienced a 30.3% increase in housing inventory—the 5th largest increase among all large U.S. cities.

These are the key takeaways from the report, focusing on national-level data:

U.S. housing inventory decreased from more than two million in 2012 to a low of approximately 630,000 at the start of 2022.

Over the same period, months’ supply—a measure of how long it would take existing inventory to sell if no new homes came on the market—plummeted from a national high of 7.5 months to a historic low of 1.1 months .

. Fortunately, inventory has rebounded slightly since early 2022: throughout the first quarter of 2024, the national inventory hovered around 970,000 homes for sale, marking a 4.0% year-over-year increase .

. Despite this uptick, existing inventory would sustain the current sales pace for just 2.9 months—a marginal increase from the 2.8 months’ supply recorded last year.

For the full report, click here.