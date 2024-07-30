Tulsan Darren Dale at Sea during RIMPAC

In the photo below, Machinist Mate 3rd Class Darren Dale, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, combats a class bravo fire in the main engine room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. This is the same type of ship and annual RIMPAC exercise featured in the science fiction movie “Battleship.”

Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class R. Ezekiel Duran)