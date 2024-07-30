Catfish from Tackle to Table in Oklahoma

The Oklahhoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reminds today that it’s time for summer fishing action and catfish are the popular catch. A fish fry favorite, catfish are abundant across Oklahoma and easy to catch come summertime! Catfish fishing techniques vary depending on the type of catfish you’re targeting and the environment in which you are fishing.

Try using live bait or cut bait, such as worms, shad, or chicken livers. Bottom fishing is popular, as catfish frequently are found near the river or lake bed. Using a slip sinker rig allows your bait to stay in place while keeping it close to the bottom. Night fishing can also provide great results. Of course, understanding the behavior of different catfish species such as channel, blue, and flathead catfish can help you adapt your approach for better success.

Take in the Oklahoma Wildlife Department’s full Catfish Angler Guide at this link to develop a more complete tips on how to be a successful catfish angler.

If you are 18 or older, it all starts with a fishing license. As of July 1, anglers under 18 are exempt from the purchase of a fishing license.