Jamaican Reggae Star in Tulsa

Reggae fans in Tulsa are in for a treat as renowned Jamaican artist Lutan Fyah brings his dynamic energy and powerful messages to Belafonte on August 9, 2024, at 8:00 PM. Known for his compelling singles and significant contributions to reggae, with over 400,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, Lutan Fyah’s performance promises to be a highlight local fans will long remember.

Lutan Fyah, celebrated for hits such as “Never Surrender My Faith,” “Let Righteousness Be Your Guide,” “Jah Is Living” featuring Khalilah Rose, and “Crab Inna Barrel,” is a beacon in the reggae music scene. His impactful lyrics and commanding stage presence have earned him a devoted following and a respected place among reggae greats.

With ten studio albums to his name, including the influential Life of a King (2013) and the critically acclaimed Longest Liva (2019), Lutan Fyah continues to push the boundaries of reggae music. His European and African tours have further solidified his international reputation, and his December 2013 birthday concert, featuring a star-studded lineup including Chezidek, Jah Mason, and Sizzla, remains a memorable highlight in his career.

Fans can look forward to an unforgettable night of rhythm and message, with Lutan Fyah delivering an electrifying performance that showcases his deep-rooted talent and passion for reggae music.

Event Details:

• Date: August 9, 2024 • Time: 8:00 PM

• Venue: Belafonte, 306 S. Phoenix Ave, Tulsa, OK

• Advance Tickets: $20 • At the Door: $25

Tickets are available now at Belafontetulsa.com with advance tickets priced at $20. Secure your spot early and experience the electrifying performance of Lutan Fyah live in Tulsa. Don’t miss out on this chance to see one of reggae’s finest in action!