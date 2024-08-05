Housing Starts Show Slight Decline

The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa reports in a release today a slight decline in housing starts across the Tulsa area for June 2024, continuing a trend observed over the past few years. Housing starts in June 2024 were down by 3.4% compared to the same month in 2023. This follows a 4.0% decrease in June 2023 compared to June 2022.

Despite the recent declines, there remains steady activity in several key areas:

Broken Arrow led the region with 52 new housing starts in June 2024, contributing to a year-to-date (YTD) total of 314.

Tulsa saw 32 new housing starts for June 2024, with a YTD total of 203.

Bixby recorded 14 new starts, bringing its YTD total to 144.

Jenks had 25 new starts, contributing to an 84 YTD total.

Owasso reported 21 starts for the month, adding up to 116 YTD.

In June 2024, there were 229 housing starts across the Tulsa area, for a total of 1541 YTD.

“While we’ve seen a slight downturn in housing starts, the numbers still reflect a healthy pace of development across our region,” said Jeffrey Smith, Executive Vice President of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa. “We remain optimistic about the opportunities for growth and the continued demand for new housing in our communities.”

The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa continues to support its members and the local housing industry by providing essential resources, fostering connections, and advocating for policies that promote growth and stability.