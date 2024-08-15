Comm. Todd Hiett Resignation Demand

Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, today released the following statement calling on Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett to resign based on allegations of sexual molestation and public drunkenness.

“My fellow Oklahomans, it is time we demand more accountability from our elected officials chosen to represent the people and the great State of Oklahoma. I have been very disappointed and disgusted by the reported actions of Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett. He has been accused by two witnesses from the Kansas Corporation Commission of groping a man while attending a regulatory conference in Minnesota earlier this summer. Hiett admitted to misusing alcohol to combat stress, saying he has no memory of the incident but that he is appalled and ashamed by his actions. His statements appear to confirm the accusations.

“Representing Oklahoma at an out-of-state event, Commissioner Hiett was so intoxicated that he cannot remember sexually assaulting an individual attending the conference? It is my understanding that additional reports of similar sorts of behavior by Commissioner Hiett are surfacing.

Hiett issued a statement earlier this week writing, “I have apologized for my abuse of alcohol, begun treatment, stepped aside as Chairman of this Commission, and will continue to cooperate fully with any ongoing personnel investigation being conducted by the appropriate body,” Hiett wrote. “As someone who has dedicated their life to public service, I fully believe all investigations should be fair and follow the law…”

Humphrey said, “I have devoted my life to helping others cope and overcome addiction. I spent twenty years employed as a state probation and parole officer, and I owned my own company for approximately eight years supervising drug courts and private probation. Oklahoma incarcerates and jails thousands of individuals every day for these types of behavior. Can Oklahomans merely accept Hiett’s apology for his embarrassing actions and illegal behavior? Shouldn’t our elected officials be held more accountable for illegal actions. Apologizing seems very insufficient for such an excessive severe abuse and conduct.

“I am thankful the Corporation Commission is pursuing an independent investigation into this matter. I’m also glad Commissioner Hiett took the first step by relinquishing his chairmanship of the commission. But I am calling on Commissioner Heitt to do what’s right and resign his office. If he refuses to act appropriately, I anticipate filing a resolution calling for his resignation,” Humphrey concluded.

Sexual assault victims and victim advocates spoke at Tuesday’s Oklahoma Corporation Commission meeting on the abuse of power. It appears this controversy will not easily or quickly be dismissed.