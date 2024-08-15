Brecheen Opposes Kiamichi River Hydro

Congressman Josh Brecheen opposes the Southeast Oklahoma Power Corporation’s (SEOPC) attempts to build a hydroelectric power plant on the Kiamichi River in LeFlore and Pushmataha Counties a release from his office declared Wednesday.

Kiamichi River

“SEOPC has ties to a Chinese Communist Party-linked individual and the project would require the eminent domain seizure of 35,000 acres of Oklahoma land, including many homes, farms, and ranches in the surrounding area that have been owned by Oklahoma families for generations. All the power produced would then be sold in Texas, not Oklahoma,” Brecheen declared.

“Our office will do everything in our power to prevent this harmful project from moving forward,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen. “Any person or company involved with the Chinese Communist Party, which is an enemy of the United States, has no business operating in Oklahoma.”

To build the plant, SEOPC needs the approval of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). SEOPC’s applications have thus far been denied, most recently in March 2024 when FERC said SEOPC had failed to do their “due diligence” regarding the extent of eminent domain requirements. However, SEOPC continues to pursue the project and issued another application for approval to FERC on May 7th.