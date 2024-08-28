Church Office Manager Bank Fraud

Today, U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Katrenia Hartman, 55, of Sand Springs for Bank Fraud and Willfully Making and Subscribing a False Federal Income Tax Return. Judge Frizzell ordered Hartman to be imprisoned for 30 months, followed by five years of supervised release. Additionally, Hartman is ordered to pay the IRS more than $177k in restitution and more than $735k to the church she defrauded.

According to court documents, Hartman was a church office manager for over 16 years. She was entrusted with various duties, including payroll, church bills, and bank deposits. In 2016, Hartman began abusing the trust bestowed upon her. As an authorized signatory, Hartman would sign checks she made out to herself and forge the additional signature needed. Hartman then tried to conceal her tracks by entering false descriptions into the church’s bookkeeping system.

While Hartman was receiving the fraudulent funds, she failed to report the increase in her income to the IRS. She also claimed more than $78k in fake medical and dental expenses in order to reduce her tax liability. Hartman was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. The U.S. Secret Service, IRS – Criminal Investigations, and Tulsa Police Department investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney David D. Whipple prosecuted it.