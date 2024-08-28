Why I have Endorsed President Trump

Opinion: This is not subtle, nor the lesser of two evils.

The time of choosing is coming soon.

Now it comes down to this — a straightforward choice.

Trump/Vance or Harris/Walz.

I have wholeheartedly endorsed what I hope will be future President Trump. I have done this of my free will, in response to no request, being neither coerced nor enticed nor seeking favor or some future direct benefit.

I do this without reservation, knowing he is not perfect, has made mistakes, and will make more.

I am also profoundly aware that I am not a perfect man. I have made mistakes and will make more mistakes in the future. When I do, I will do my best to apologize, make amends, and seek forgiveness for my transgressions or damage done to another.

But I have not been President of the United States nor faced the terrible burden of large-scale life-and-death decisions. Nor have I had to face the outrageous barrage of hypnotized and weaponized hate that he has withstood.

Judge not, that ye be not judged. For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured unto you. And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother’s eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye? Or how wilt thou say to thy brother, Let me cast out the mote out of thine eye; and lo, the beam is in thine own eye? Thou hypocrite, cast out first the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother’s eye. Give not that which is holy unto the dogs, neither cast your pearls before the swine, lest haply they trample them under their feet, and turn and rend you. Matthew 7:1

You can argue around and around about Operation Warp Speed and the jab, but you still face the same decision.

Do you choose freedom or the illusion of a transiently safe, “equality of outcomes” Orwellian future for yourself and your children? Are you willing to compromise freedom for what, in the tide of human affairs, is but a mote?

The prior administration of Donald Trump did not impose the “vaccine” mandates, but the Biden-Harris administration did.

Donald Trump’s administration rejected the WHO. The Biden-Harris administration reinstated WHO funding and developed and promoted the WHO sovereignty-destroying “pandemic treaty” and “International Health Accord” updates.

The administration of Donald Trump did not deploy years of COVID-related psychological bioterrorism and disaster cronyism in the US and the world, but the Biden-Harris administration did.

The administration of Donald Trump did not conspire with and coerce corporate media and big tech to censor, propagandize, and deploy a myriad of military-grade psychological warfare methods and weapons on US citizens. The Biden-Harris administration did.

The administration of Donald Trump did not arbitrarily and capriciously abandon allies, advanced equipment and US Soldiers in Afghanistan. The Biden-Harris administration did.

The administration of Donald Trump did not prosecute, capitalize, and propagandize an unnecessary war in Ukraine to advance global imperialist objectives. The Biden-Harris administration did.

The administration of Donald Trump did not sacrifice and cripple European populations and industry at the alter of its Ukrainian fantasies. The Biden-Harris administration was complicit in blowing up the Nordstream pipelines and then deployed propaganda to prevent discussion or consequences for its illegal aggression.

The administration of Donald Trump took multiple specific actions to reduce illegal immigration. The Biden-Harris administration actively facilitated unlawful immigration.

The Trump administration did not jail domestic political opponents or otherwise weaponize the government and the judiciary. The Biden-Harris administration has honed that banana republic strategy into an art form.

The Trump administration did not actively pit Americans against Americans. The Biden-Harris administration cynically did so to gain a short-term advantage during a midterm election.

About the author: Robert W. Malone MD, MS is the inventor of mRNA & DNA vaccines, RNA as a drug. Scientist, physician, writer, podcaster, commentator, advocate and a believer in fundamental freedom of speech. You may become a free or paid subscriber to his Substack at this link. Malone’s frequent emails are treasured here on arrival for abundant facts, wisdom and humor.