Home Remodeling Showcase 2024

The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa is excited to announce the 24th annual Home Remodeling Showcase, set to take place on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22. This premier event will highlight the area’s finest remodeled homes, offering a unique opportunity for the public to explore innovative renovation projects and gather inspiration for their own home improvements.

The showcase, presented by the Remodelers Council of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa, features ten beautifully remodeled sites throughout the Tulsa area. Each home represents the craftsmanship and creativity of top local remodelers, including Burnett Home Improvement, Hammer Stars Inc., and The Buckingham Group.

Event Details:

Dates:

Saturday, September 21: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 22: Noon – 5 p.m.

Locations:

Brooke Cook Design, 3101 N. Hemlock Circle, Broken Arrow

The Buckingham Group, 8758 E. 105th Place

The Buckingham Group, 8762 E. 105th Place

Burnett Home Improvement, 6825 E. 105th St.

Dana Build & Design, 1203 E. 30th Place

Hammer Stars, 11406 S. Joplin Ave.

Kitchen Concepts, 315 E. 29th St.

Kitchen Concepts, 11222 S. Fulton Ave.

Renovation and Construction Services LLC and JDV Interiors, 3120 E. 87th St.

Select Outdoor Solutions, 2711 E. 13th Place

Admission: Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door of any tour home. Children under 12 are admitted free with a paid adult. One ticket provides access to all participating homes.

Proceeds from this year’s showcase will benefit John 3:16 Mission, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping those in need within our community.

The Official Guide for the Home Remodeling Showcase, which includes maps, project descriptions, and remodeling company profiles, is available in the HOME issue of TulsaPeople Magazine. For more information or to schedule interviews and media appointments, please visit www.TulsaHBA.com or contact Katrina Marie Meacham at the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa.

“The Home Remodeling Showcase is a celebration of craftsmanship and creativity, bringing together the best of Tulsa’s remodeling and design talent. It’s an opportunity for homeowners to see first-hand the incredible transformations that can be achieved with the right vision and expertise,” said Josh Zajac, Chair of the Home Remodeling Showcase committee of the Remodelers’ Council of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa. “We are proud to host this event and support the John 3:16 Mission, which plays a vital role in our community.”