Oklahoma Campus Radicalism

The nationwide rash of campus radicalism, particularly anti-Semitism, has been disturbing. Even more disturbing is the fact that it is appearing in Oklahoma.

Eyal Yakoby, an incoming Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) student who self-describes as being “dedicated to combating Jew-Hate and anti-Americanism,” highlighted an email distributed to students at Oklahoma State University that touted Students for Justice in Palestine (SPJ) events.

“The official diversity committee at Oklahoma State University’s psychology department sent an email soliciting students to participate in the ‘Week of Rage’ sponsored by SJP,” Yakoby wrote. “The first event is on Oct. 7th to celebrate the massacre. This is systemic antisemitism.”

The OSU email stated that the senders “wanted to share some information regarding the upcoming Week of Rage hosted by the OSU Students for Justice in Palestine (OSU SJP). Since it’s been a year of genocide in Palestine, the students are continuing their commitment to the liberation of the Palestinian people and the end of the Zionist regime through a week of action from October 7th to 11th.” (Bolded in original.)

Hamas terrorists killed approximately 1,200 people in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and kidnapped several hundred more. Isreal has responded by targeting Hamas terrorists in Palestine, drawing criticism from some groups for the associated death toll.

That some elements at OSU now want to smear Jewish individuals and those who generally support Israel shows a college education doesn’t automatically equate to intelligence.

Things are no better at OU.

In an Oct. 4 email, OU Senior Vice Provost Mark Morvant informed OU deans, chairs and directors that in light of “planned expressive activity next week” associated with Students for Justice in Palestine, “flexibility in attendance and assignments should be provided for students that express a concern for their safety on campus or have been adversely impacted by the planned expressive activities.”

The email also stated that faculty “concerned for their safety on campus” could make a short-term pivot to online instruction.

Students who support Hamas have the free speech right to express those views, peacefully. But the fact that students and staff apparently fear for their physical safety suggests these events may go well beyond speech.

To his credit, Gov. Kevin Stitt spoke out, writing on X, “Celebrating a massacre is wrong on every level. We can have policy discussions without giving legitimacy to terrorists. As governor of this state, I call on all leaders to condemn this spectacle & stand with our Jewish & Israeli friends as they mourn this painful anniversary.”

It would go a long way if high-level officials at OU and OSU also used their free-speech rights to forcefully condemn anti-Semitism and its offshoots.

Campus craziness may be worse in other states. That doesn’t mean Oklahoma officials should simply shrug when such nonsense appears here.

About the author: Jonathan Small serves as president of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs.