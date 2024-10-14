Brad Banks Runs for Midtown House Seat

Campaigning to represent House District 70 in midtown Tulsa, Brad Banks is a fifth-generation native Oklahoma businessman. After earning his civil engineering degree from The University of Texas – San Antonio, Banks focused on infrastructure design and management. He owns and operates Eagle Eye Construction, Inc. (est. 2016) and Bridgewater Engineering, Inc. (est. 2018)

Banks previously served as the Manager of Operations for the City of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority. Working as the chief engineer for the Port, Banks’ duties included overseeing all the physical operations, security, and capital projects for the 2,500-acre industrial park and river port including roads, rail, docks, warehousing, and cranes.

A Marine Corps Veteran who enlisted in the fall of 2000, Banks rose through the ranks. He was given a Top Secret clearance and assigned to the Marine Security Guard Detachment in Lagos, Nigeria and later to the American Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark. His time in diplomatic service included providing site security for the President and Secretary of State during oversees state visits to Western Europe. In 2006, Sergeant Banks was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps after 5 years and 4 months of active-duty service.

In an exclusive interview, Banks noted the Oklahoma economy is a top concern of his constituents, saying, “Inflation is a result of federal monetary policy, but regardless in Oklahoma, we must not raise taxes and should always look for ways we can reduce taxes and regulatory fees for businesses. At the state level, we should look for ways to lubricate the wheels of enterprise to stimulate the local economy and individual prosperity.

“Oklahoma also needs an energy policy. We produce energy and with other producing states, are critical to the economic viability of the nation. We need to be ahead of the curve and promote more than just the oil businesses. The cost of energy impacts production costs and downstream costs for everyday products.”

On the hot topic of Oklahoma Court reform, Banks said, “From my review, it appears that Oklahoma does not have a broad choice of candidates for judicial office. I think there should be a reform of how judges are selected. I can’t speak from observation on how the BAR works, but the first review of activity within an industry should be peer review.

“There is a specialization of law that may not be easily understood by the public, but if there are questions of bias within the system, it is worth looking at independent oversight. Part of the role of government is to ensure that associations, whether it is attorneys, the Oklahoma Professional Engineering and Land Surveying, or whatever group are operating on the “up and up.” Hopefully, the Legislature doesn’t need to get involved, but there may be reasons to review.

Banks said, “I will provide positive end-user experience as a legislator. If constituents want someone that can bring objective analysis to the state capitol, you probably can’t do better than hire an engineer.”

Brad Banks welcomes constituents and guests to join him at the Panera Bread restaurant on 41st & Hudson every Thursday from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. To find more information online visit VoteBradBanks.com.