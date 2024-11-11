Demand Project Hosts Trafficking Summit

Two Day Event for Leaders and Advocates in the Fight to End Human Trafficking

Tulsa, OK – The Demand Project is hosting the two-day Beyond Awareness Educational Summit 2025 on January 9-10, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Tulsa Downtown. This event will bring together law enforcement, healthcare professionals, educators, trafficking survivors, community advocates and industry experts from across the country to engage in vital discussions on the intersections between emerging technology and sexual exploitation.

This year’s theme, “Navigating Risks and Opportunities: Tech and Exploitation” will address the challenges and opportunities presented by technology in the fight against human trafficking. The summit will feature expert keynote speakers and diverse sessions focusing on advocacy, technology, wellness and strategy development.

Event Highlight include:

● Engaging keynote presentations from leading experts in the field

● Interactive sessions on advocacy and technology

● Opportunities for networking and collaboration

● Skills training workshops to empower participants

Register now:

The summit seeks to encourage community members and professionals to unite in their efforts to combat human trafficking while also providing the opportunity to earn CEUs.

Register here: https://thedemandproject.org/summit/

Become a sponsor or exhibitor here: https://give.thedemandproject.org/checkout_sponsorship/34345